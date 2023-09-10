NC State women’s soccer lost its fourth straight match 2-0 to Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Sunday, Sept. 10.
After a stinging loss to Michigan State at home just days ago, the Wolfpack (1-4-2) took a trip up north for its final road nonconference match of the season. The red-and-white was unable to gain any traction on offense and the Crimson (4-1-1) capitalized, scoring one goal in each half to hand the Pack a 2-0 defeat.
NC State only fired two shots on goal throughout the entire match while the Crimson shot 11, five of which were on target. Harvard forward Gabby Delpico scored a brace for the home side, hitting paydirt once in each half to singlehandedly put the Pack away.
NC State’s junior midfielder Annika Wohner nearly drew first blood with a dangerous shot that landed just wide of the goal in the 15th minute on a fast break. Senior forward Alexis Strickland also got an early shot off, but the initial pressure exerted by NC State was all it could muster throughout the match.
A weather delay in the 21st minute suspended the match for two hours, and Harvard returned from the storm with a second wind. The Crimson picked up the pressure, and Delpico put her first goal past junior goalkeeper Olivia Pratapas in the 40th minute.
NC State didn’t fare any better in the second half. In fact, the Wolfpack failed to record a shot outside of the first 15 minutes of the match. Meanwhile, the Crimson picked up the pace in the attacking third.
Delpico bagged her second goal in the 72nd minute, doubling Harvard’s lead — a lead that seemed insurmountable to overcome for the Wolfpack. With just two shots and two corner kicks all game, NC State failed to even the Crimson’s lead, much less deal damage to it.
The red-and-white returns home for its nonconference finale against Harvard. More importantly, though, NC State will celebrate senior night before its showdown with the Panthers.
Kickoff at Dail Soccer Stadium is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.
