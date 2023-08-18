An injury-stricken NC State women’s soccer team opened its 2023 season with a 1-1 draw against Utah at Dail Soccer Stadium.
The Wolfpack — who is still dealing with a multitude of injuries — battled tooth and nail as it hosted the Utes but ultimately couldn’t break a tense second-half deadlock in order to earn a full three points in its season-opener.
“We fought hard,” said head coach, Tim Santoro. “We have a lot of injuries right now, so we have a lot of moving parts. I'm asking people to play a lot of different positions in the game. We're just trying to make it work. So we fought hard — not enough quality in the game from us.”
Because of losses to Santoro’s midfield, the head coach took advantage of his substitutions throughout the match, trying a series of players in different positions in order to gain traction on the pitch.
“We're missing a lot of people,” Santoro said. “So we have to keep mixing and matching and looking for combinations in different periods to see what can work, and it's early in the season, so you're not going to be as fit as you want to be. But listen, we're gonna have to grind like this for a few weeks until we can piece some things together.”
Both teams settled into their seasons with an uneventful first half. Each side got its chances — many of which came off free kicks or corner kicks — but things didn’t heat up until after half time.
Before fans could even get back into their seats, freshman forward Jade Bordeleau netted the Wolfpack’s first goal of the season. Moreover, her first goal in the red-and-white washed away some of her first-day jitters.
“It feels absolutely great,” Bordeleau said. “I was really anxious coming into the game but also really excited, and when I scored I think the nerves really calmed down and I got more confident to play the game. But yeah, it was a good moment.”
NC State’s aggressive second half start was capped off by Bordeleau’s strike, but created by senior forward Leyah Hall-Robinson when she connected with her teammate amidst a fleet of Utah defenders to make it 1-0.
However, the Utes didn’t back down. After continually knocking on the door, the visitors struck with a long-range goal from deep outside the box, sneaking the equalizer past the outstretched glove of senior goalkeeper Maria Echezarreta.
With less than 20 minutes left, it was a brand new match, and quality chances were created on nearly every attack. Promising runs by star senior forward Jameese Joseph gave the fans at Dail Soccer Stadium life — especially considering her knack for late-game magic in the past. However, the Utes created equally threatening chances at the opposite end, making for a gripping, but ultimately scoreless end to the Pack’s first night back at Dail Soccer Stadium.
The injuries that likely held NC State back in this contest won’t heal overnight. However, Bordeleau and her teammates are committed to supporting each other no matter their health status on match day.
“Honestly, with all the injuries that are going on we are just trying to play for each other,” Bordeleau said. “Whoever's injured, the girls on the bench keep cheering for the girls on the field and the girls on the field keep cheering for the girls on the bench. Everyone is cheering for one another.”
The Wolfpack’s adaptability, resolve will continue to be tested in future endeavors, and with one point under its belt, NC State is searching for more in its weekend match at UNC-Charlotte.
“We got a point,” Santoro said. “We wanted to win the game but considering what we're going through and the way I moved them around a lot tonight, I give the kids a lot of credit for getting through that first 25 minutes, taking the lead and coming out with something. I think it's a fair result. It's a good PAC-12 team, and we move on to Charlotte.”
Kickoff in the Queen City is set for Sunday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. against the 49ers.
