The NC State women’s soccer team drew No. 9 Georgetown 2-2 in both teams' 2021 fall season opener on Aug. 18.
Coming off of a successful preseason that included one win and one tie, the Wolfpack (0-0-1) looked to carry its momentum into the new season against the highly ranked Hoyas (0-0-1).
The match got off to a quick and eventful start for both squads, but it was the Wolfpack that jumped out to an early lead. Only four minutes into the contest, sophomore forward Jasmeese Joseph put the Pack ahead through a low shot into the bottom-right corner. A mistake in the back by the Hoyas allowed Joseph to capitalize, stealing the ball at the edge of the 18-yard box and carrying it into the area before calmly placing it to the keeper's right.
Joseph managed one goal and two assists in the shortened 2020-21 season and picked up right where she left off, hammering home the first goal of the new season off of an unassisted solo run.
The Hoyas responded shortly thereafter. In the 16th minute, the game was leveled via a close-range effort from forward Gia Vicari. Georgetown had its next good chance of the half when veteran defender Kelly Ann Livingstone managed a shot from a corner kick in the 39th minute, only to have it blocked.
Going into the half, both teams continued to pile on the pressure, with the Pack having three shots with two on target, and the Hoyas having five, with one on target at the break. The Hoyas had a bit more control of the contest, managing four corner kicks, compared to the Wolfpack’s one up to that point.
The second half started off similar to the first, with both squads attacking fast. The Wolfpack and the Hoyas each managed a shot in the first minute of the second period. Only five minutes in, Georgetown defender Sydney Cummings was able to nod her squad in front, putting a headed effort past the Wolfpack defense from a corner by midfielder Maya Fernandez-Powell.
The Wolfpack did not back down though, and managed two shots over the next 15 minutes of play. Eventually, the Pack was able to pull one back with its fourth shot of the half.
In the 65th minute, junior defender Jenna Butler headed home a brilliant free kick from redshirt junior defender Lulu Guttenberger. As the looping freekick came in, the Hoyas’ keeper came out to meet the ball, but Butler was able to get to it first and sent her header over the keeper into a virtually empty net, leveling the game at two-all.
At the end of 90 minutes, the game was still level, and the two teams prepped for two periods of extra time in Washington, D.C. In total, the Hoyas registered two more shots than the Wolfpack, with totals of nine and seven respectively, but the Pack managed more shots on target, finishing the 90 with five total.
Extra time ended goalless, as both sides were able to begin their respective campaigns on a promising note. The Wolfpack showed signs of national prowess in a game against a difficult opponent.
The Wolfpack is back in action on Sunday, Aug. 22 as it travels to Old Dominion Soccer Complex in Norfolk, Virginia to take on the Old Dominion Monarchs.