The Wolfpack women’s soccer team put up another ACC win this Sunday against Louisville, beating the Cardinals 2-1. After an exciting game against Duke prior to this game, NC State traveled to Kentucky for its sixth consecutive conference outing.
The Cardinals (7-4-1, 3-3-0 ACC) and the Pack (6-6-2, 2-4-0 ACC) exchanged shots to begin the game, but ultimately NC State was able to capitalize first. Sophomore forward Jameese Joseph scored the first goal of the game for the Pack in the 13th minute with a shot to the bottom right of the goal. This was Joseph’s sixth goal this season after scoring the winning goal against Duke in the Pack’s last outing.
12' | Jameese gets us out to an early lead over the Cardinals!NCSU 1, LOU 0 | #GoPackBaby pic.twitter.com/nNLI9tjZnx— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) October 10, 2021
Freshman goalkeeper Maria Echezarreta saved two attempts by Louisville in the first half, both occurring after the Pack got on the board.
Freshman midfielder Annika Wohner gave the Pack it’s second goal in the 59th minute, heading home a cross from redshirt junior defender Lulu Guttenberger.
You love to see it 🐺 pic.twitter.com/snyqDaqTCi— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) October 10, 2021
NC State had a chance for a shutout this afternoon, but the Cardinals were able to finally get on the board in the 65th minute.
Despite Louisville outshooting NC State 13-11, the Pack was able to capitalize on its offensive opportunities this afternoon to pull itself to a second ACC win.
NC State will be back in Raleigh to take on UNC-Chapel Hill on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.