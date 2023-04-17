NC State women’s golf competed in the ACC Championship late last week, taking home a seventh place finish in a field of 12 teams.
After the first two rounds, sophomore Caitlin Whitehead led the Pack with a score of 147 that put her in 19th place. Whitehead’s first round score of two under-par was the red-and-white’s only under-par score of the competition.
Sophomore Lauren Olivares Leon followed close behind at 148, with freshman Vania Simont, senior Natalie Ambruester and junior Isabel Amezcua rounded out the Wolfpack’s lineup with scores of 150, 151 and 154, respectively.
In the stroke play portion of the competition, Whitehead fell behind, allowing Olivares Leon to take her place at 19th after shooting even-par in the final round. Ambruester also had her best performance of the competition in the third round, shooting one over-par to tie with Whitehead for 34th place overall.
After finishing ninth in the first round, the Pack moved up one place in each of the following rounds to finish in a tie for seventh with 894 points.
Wrapped ACC Championship action.Time at Sedgefield highlighted by:🔴 Tying best ACC finish for our squad since 2017🔴 39 birdies/eagles🔴 -2 first round by Caitlin pic.twitter.com/4FEL7jgJhF— PackWGolf⛳️ (@PackWGolf) April 14, 2023
Up next, NC State will host one of the six NCAA regionals at Lonnie Poole Golf Course. The Wolfpack will find out if it’s received a postseason bid on Wednesday, April 26 at 1 p.m. when selections are announced on the Golf Channel.
