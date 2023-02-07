After a successful fall campaign, NC State women’s golf resumed action at the Collegiate Invitational in Guadalajara, Mexico. The Pack started the spring portion of its season on a high note, finishing in a season-high fifth place at the NCAA-sponsored tournament thanks to some strong individual performances and an exemplary team showing.
NC State concluded the two-day, 54-hole event with a total score of 896, just 24 shots behind Baylor, who took home first place out of the 12 total teams. The Wolfpack also barely edged out Arizona, whose 897-point total was just one above the red-and-white’s. NC State’s 896 points were also enough to beat ACC rivals Virginia and North Carolina, who finished in 10th and 12th place, respectively.
NC State had three golfers finish in a tie for 13th place. Freshman Vania Simont, sophomore Lauren Olivares Leon and senior Natalie Armbruester all tallied a three-round total of 223, all pacing the Pack in terms of individual score. Behind them was junior Isabel Amezcua, who placed in a tie for 33rd with a score of 229. Rounding out the Pack’s performances was junior Jaclyn Kenzel and senior Inja Fric, who placed in 57th and 58th place, respectively.
With the fifth-place finish, the Pack was able to break its previous season-high of sixth place, which was recorded twice in the fall. With the Wolfpack seemingly determined to break season-high after season-high, don’t be surprised if NC State can continue the upward trend at future events.
The red-and-white’s next opportunity to push itself comes at the ICON Invitational. The tournament in Houston, Texas is set for Monday, Feb. 27 and Tuesday, Feb. 28.