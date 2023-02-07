WolfpackMatchWGolf_ArmbruesterDrive_NF.jpg

Junior Natalie Armbruester drives the ball at Lonnie Poole Golf Course during the Wolfpack Match Play on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Armbruester picked up a 1Up win against her Florida State opponent in the quarterfinals. NC State beat Florida State University 3-2-0.

 Natalie Folsom

After a successful fall campaign, NC State women’s golf resumed action at the Collegiate Invitational in Guadalajara, Mexico. The Pack started the spring portion of its season on a high note, finishing in a season-high fifth place at the NCAA-sponsored tournament thanks to some strong individual performances and an exemplary team showing.

NC State concluded the two-day, 54-hole event with a total score of 896, just 24 shots behind Baylor, who took home first place out of the 12 total teams. The Wolfpack also barely edged out Arizona, whose 897-point total was just one above the red-and-white’s. NC State’s 896 points were also enough to beat ACC rivals Virginia and North Carolina, who finished in 10th and 12th place, respectively.

NC State had three golfers finish in a tie for 13th place. Freshman Vania Simont, sophomore Lauren Olivares Leon and senior Natalie Armbruester all tallied a three-round total of 223, all pacing the Pack in terms of individual score. Behind them was junior Isabel Amezcua, who placed in a tie for 33rd with a score of 229. Rounding out the Pack’s performances was junior Jaclyn Kenzel and senior Inja Fric, who placed in 57th and 58th place, respectively.

With the fifth-place finish, the Pack was able to break its previous season-high of sixth place, which was recorded twice in the fall. With the Wolfpack seemingly determined to break season-high after season-high, don’t be surprised if NC State can continue the upward trend at future events.

The red-and-white’s next opportunity to push itself comes at the ICON Invitational. The tournament in Houston, Texas is set for Monday, Feb. 27 and Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Tags

Sports Editor

Hi, my name is Ethan Bakogiannis, Sports Editor at the Technician and a sophomore studying Business Administration and Sport Management. I love all sports but mainly cover tennis and soccer for TechSports.