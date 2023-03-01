NC State women’s golf traveled to Texas to compete in the ICON Invitational, a two-day event hosted by the University of Houston at the Golf Club of Houston. The Wolfpack tied for sixth place in a field of 16 teams and set a pair of program records in the process.
On Monday, NC State set a program record for the lowest 18-hole score in school history at 278 — 10-under par — in the first round, then tied that record in the second. In the third round, NC State shot 291 as a team, breaking the program record for the lowest three-round total at 847. The previous record was set in 2012 and was 11 strokes more than the Pack’s score at the ICON Invitational.
In terms of individual performances, freshman Vania Simont finished first for the Pack with an overall score of 209. Simont’s 7-under par performance earned her a spot amongst the top-10 individual finishers for the first time in her career.
Junior Isabel Amezcua came in two strokes behind Simont at 211, 5-under par, finishing in a tie for 14th place. Senior Natalie Armbruester and sophomore Lauren Olivares Leon also finished under par, totaling scores of 214 and 215, respectively. Notably, Ambruester shot a 68 (-4) in the second round to record the lowest single-round score of the week for the Wolfpack.
The last to finish for the red-and-white was senior Inja Fric, who recorded a score of 225. NC State closed out the competition in a tie with Maryland at 17-under par. Both teams were 17 strokes behind first-place finisher Texas A&M.
The Pack will be back in action this weekend when the team travels to Gainesville, Florida to compete in the Gator Invitational at Mark Bostick Golf Course on Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5.