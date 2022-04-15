The NC State women’s golf team finished stroke play at the ACC Championship tied with Virginia Tech at 29-over-par on Friday, April 15 at The Reserve Golf Club in Pawleys Island, South Carolina.
While the Pack did not qualify for the weekend semifinal and final, the Pack’s seventh-place finish was the team’s best performance at an ACC Championship since 2017.
Senior Lea Klimentova led the way for the Pack, finishing tied for 10th at 2-over par. The senior’s best round of the event came on Thursday, where she posted a 3-under par first round.
Freshman Lauren Olivares Leon finished tied for 24th, finishing the three rounds of stroke play at 8-over par. Juniors Inja Fric and Natalie Armbruester finished tied for 30th and 32nd, respectively. The pair finished just one stroke apart, tallying 10-over and 11-over par.
Sophomore Isabel Amezcua rounded out the Pack’s lineup, finishing tied for 44th at 15-over par.
The 29-over par team score was a steep improvement from the 2021 Championship, where the Pack posted a team score of 64-over par and finished tied for 10th.
Klimentova, Armbruester and Amezcua all competed in that Championship as well, with the trio all improving in this year’s competition.
The trio combined to drop 42 strokes off their scores in 2021, with Armbruester and Klimentova improving by 20 and 16 strokes, respectively.
The Pack will find out on Wednesday, April 27 if it made it to an NCAA Regional Championship.