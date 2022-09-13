Five members of the NC State women’s golf team competed in the Cougar Classic from Sept. 12-13., tying with Wisconsin for 10th place out of 18 teams. Senior Natalie Armbruester, junior Isabel Amezcua, sophomore Lauren Olivares Leon, freshman Vania Simont and junior Jaclyn Kenzel all competed at Yeamans Hall Club in Charleston, South Carolina.
Simont scored the best for the Pack, finishing 3-under par and tying for 13th out of the 96 participants. The freshman out of Mexico City collected three birdies and two bogeys in the first round to start off 3-under par, but she then scored 2-over par in the second round. Simont finished the third round with four birdies and two bogeys, ending 3-under par.
Armbruester finished the three-round event with an individual score of 3-over par. Her first two days were good, scoring 2-over par in round one and 3-over par in round two. However, round three killed her score as she finished with nine bogeys and one birdie for a score of 8-over par. Armbruester ended the competition tied for 39th at 3-over par.
Olivares had matching first and third round scores of 5-over par and a second round score of 4-under, ending with a total of 6-over par. Despite two birdies in the first round, she also collected two double bogeys. In her impressive second round, Olivares scored five birdies and only a single bogey.
Amezcua tied for 56th with a total score of 7-over par. She scored six birdies in the second round, but five bogeys and a double bogey brought her round score to a solid 1-over par. She birdied hole four twice in the event, which has a starting distance of 494 yards, making it the third-farthest distance of the event.
Finally, Kenzel tied for 78th in the event. The new edition to the Wolfpack team had an even score in the second round but scored 3-over par in the first round and 9-over par in the third.
Next up, the Pack will travel to Springfield, New Jersey to participate in the Ivy Intercollegiate starting Oct. 10.