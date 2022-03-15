The NC State women’s golf team finished seventh at the Briar’s Creek Invitational hosted in John’s Island, South Carolina from March 14-15. The Pack also had two athletes individually finish in the top 20.
NC State posted a 15-over par in round one, but improved across the event, lowering its score in each round to end at 20-over par for the event.
First career top-ten finish for Izzy this week and we finished the Briar's Creek Invitational in seventh! Read about all of the week's action below! #GoPack📰 https://t.co/p4QB8T8KD4 pic.twitter.com/FzaKyiHE6e— PackWGolf⛳️ (@PackWGolf) March 15, 2022
The Pack was led by sophomore Isabel Amezcua who finished tied for sixth at 1-under par. She hit par for rounds two and three, but managed 1-under par in round one.
Junior Natalie Armbruester finished second for the Pack and tied for 18th overall. After starting out the event with a 4-over par round one, Armbruester shot par in both of the final two rounds. Both Amezcua and Armbruester’s finishes were their best of the season.
Freshman Lauren Olivares Leon finished third for the Pack at 7-over par. She tied for 32nd in individual scores, a slight dip in her performance from her performance in Gainesville, Florida.
Senior Lea Klimentova tied for 45th for the event with a 10-over par finish. She went under par in the third round, improving her position by over 30 spots, going from 79 to 45. Finally, junior Pilar Berchot rounded out the Wolfpack five at 38-over par.
NC State will return to Raleigh to host the Wolfpack Match Play at Lonnie Poole. The event will be from April 3-4 and is the last event for the Pack before the ACC Championships.