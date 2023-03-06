NC State women’s golf traveled to Gainesville, Florida this past weekend to compete in the Gator Invitational, which included 14 collegiate teams. Due to a weather delay on Saturday, the three-round contest was shortened to two rounds, both played on Sunday. The Pack finished 12th overall, tied with Miami with a score of 606.
Sophomore Lauren Olivares Leon led the way for the red-and-white, finishing in a tie for 32nd place with a two-round score of 147. Just one stroke behind her was senior Natalie Armbruester, who finished in a tie for 35th place. Armbruester also tallied the Wolfpack’s lowest 18-hole score of the competition with her second-round effort of 72, 2-over par.
The third athlete to finish for NC State was freshman Vania Simont, who finished in a tie for 57th overall. Simont improved her score by five shots in the second round, but that wasn’t enough to overcome her 9-over par performance in the first round and finish in a better place.
Juniors Isabel Amezcua and Jaclyn Kenzel rounded out the Pack’s lineup, each scoring 159 — good for 19-over par — and finishing in a tie for 67th place.
The Florida Gators claimed the team title with a score of 563, 3-over par
The Pack will travel to Johns Island, South Carolina for its next competition, where the team will look to rebound at the Briar’s Creek Invitational on March 13 and 14.