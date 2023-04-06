NC State women’s golf hosted seven other collegiate teams in the Wolfpack Match Play event on Monday, April 3 and Tuesday, April 4. The Pack turned in a fifth-place finish and went 2-1 over its three rounds.
The Wolfpack’s first challenge came against the No. 21 Duke Blue Devils on Monday morning when the team collected its first and only loss of the tournament. Despite falling to Duke by a score of 3-2, the red-and-white bounced back to defeat the Louisville Cardinals 3-1-1 and the Florida State Seminoles 3-2.
Home sweet home. #GoPack pic.twitter.com/y78JJYiiUX— PackWGolf⛳️ (@PackWGolf) April 3, 2023
Freshman Vania Simont was the star of the show for NC State as the only member of the team to win all three of her matches, while junior Isabel Amezcua and sophomore Lauren Olivares Leon each went 2-1. Sophomore Caitlin Whitehead won a match, lost a match and tied a match, and senior Natalie Armbruester lost all three of her mates. Senior Inja Fric and junior Jaclyn Kenzel also competed individually.
Having completed its regular season, the Pack will look ahead to the ACC Championship next week. The competition is scheduled to take place at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro beginning April 13.
