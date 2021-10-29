The NC State women’s cross country team took home its sixth straight and 27th overall ACC Championship title on Friday, Oct. 29, finishing with 20 points. The men finished sixth with 58 points.
The women’s score of 20 tied the lowest-ever score by an ACC Championship team. The second place school, UNC, had a score of 87 for comparison.
𝘼𝘾𝘾 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙈𝙋𝙎#GoPack | #PackXC pic.twitter.com/hgq3wNGQNh— Wolfpack XC (@PackXC) October 29, 2021
Junior Kelsey Chmiel won the individual women’s title with a time of 20:02.7, beating the second-best time by over seven seconds. Sophomore Katelyn Tuohy finished just behind Chmiel with a time of 20:09.9. In fourth and fifth place came graduate students Hannah Steelman and Alexandra Hays, finishing in 20:19.9 and 20:22.5, respectively.
“Talent just wins.” Sixth-straight team 🏆Individual 🥇 for @kelseychmiel Congrats to the #WolfpackWomen of @PackXC! pic.twitter.com/60lp1nLz1Z— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) October 29, 2021
Junior Samantha Bush came in eighth place with a time of 20:32.2. With Bush finishing inside the top 10, NC State managed to take half of those top-10 spots.
The men’s team was led to its sixth-place finish by graduate student Gavin Gaynor, who took 17th place with a time of 24:05.6. Graduate student JP Flavin was close behind, finishing in 20th place.
Gavin is first across the line for the Pack, followed by JP, Robinson, Ian, Nate, Dan, and Zach!The Pack men place sixth as a team with 141 points!#GoPack | #PackXC pic.twitter.com/HTwXtSD3e6— Wolfpack XC (@PackXC) October 29, 2021
Graduate student Robinson Snider and sophomore Ian Harrison finished back-to-back, taking 32nd and 33rd place with only a 0.3-second difference between them. The final two athletes contributing to the team score were redshirt junior Nate Kawalec, who finished 43rd, and sophomore Daniel McGoey, who finished 45th.
The Pack will now turn its attention to the NCAA Southeast Regionals, set for Nov. 12 in Louisville, Kentucky.