No. 1 NC State women’s cross country captured its 28th ACC Championship on Friday, Oct. 28, extending the program's current streak to seven in a row. Four Wolfpack athletes finished in the top 10 to push the team past Notre Dame and take the title.
Junior Katelyn Tuohy finished first in the 6k run at 19:08.9, followed by senior Kelsey Chmiel, who finished second at 19:20.0. Senior Samantha Bush finished fifth for the Pack at 19:45.7 and was followed by sophomore Brooke Rauber in 10th place. Finally, junior Gionna Quarzo finished in 16th, rounding out the team scoring for the Pack.
Chmiel and Tuohy switched finishes from last year’s conference championship, when Chmiel took first at 20:02.7 and Tuohy second at 20:09.9. The improvement of more than a minute by Tuohy shows the vast improvement she has made and dominance she possesses in the sport, while Chmiel’s improvement allowed the Pack to edge out Notre Dame.
NC State ended with 34 points, most closely contested by Notre Dame’s 38. Virginia came in third place with 98 points, considerably far from the top two teams. NC State will likely keep its No. 1 rank in the country after this ACC Championship win and will add on to the dynasty it has developed in the past seven years. The Pack has not dropped its No. 1 rank all season long.
Graduate Nevada Mareno finished 19th and fellow graduate Sydney Seymour finished in 29th. Redshirt senior Mariah Howlett finished 34th, followed by junior Alyssa Hendrix in 65th. Finally, redshirt junior Shannon Sefton finished 80th out of the 128 total runners..
The No. 12 NC State men’s squad finished fifth in the 8k race. Graduate student Ian Shanklin led the Pack in sixth place with a time of 23:12.7. Graduate Robinson Snider followed Shanklin in 14th place with a 23:20.1 stamp. Graduate Hannes Burger finished 18th on the day, and junior Ian Harrison finished 32nd with a 23:38.1 mark. To round out the team scoring, junior Brett Gardner finished 49th.
Juniors Jake Toomey, JJ Malach and Travis Koekemoer, and sophomore Matt Bogdan finished in 69th, 80th, 88th, and 98th, respectively.
The men’s team finished with 118 points, beating out Virginia by seven and trailing Notre Dame by 92.
Both the NC State men’s and women’s teams will compete in the NCAA Southeast Regionals on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 in Louisville, Kentucky.