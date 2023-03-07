For nearly three decades, the women of NC State club rugby are building confidence through the sport’s encouraging and accepting environment.
Founded in 1994, Women's Club Rugby at NC State offers a social and competitive environment for all interested. The team practices on Method Fields and invites anyone to join anytime.
The women's rugby club is tight-knit — a product of the open and honest communication brought to practice by the club’s coaches. Head coach Jeff Sommer keeps the team working hard but is adamant about maintaining a harmonious environment.
“My rugby philosophy is ABC: always be cool to everyone,” Sommer said.
Rugby as a whole does a good job of being cool to everyone as both women’s and men’s teams play at the same level. Josie McGlynn, senior flyhalf and president of the women’s team, appreciates how women's rugby is just as competitive as men's rugby.
“It's nice that the playing field is truly fair among women's and men's teams,” McGlynn said. “If you watch women's rugby overseas, those stadiums are packed — they sell out just like the men's teams.”
In addition to the sport’s equality between genders, body positivity is valued in the rugby community. Katy Walls, a women’s rugby club coach, said rugby is unique because there is space for anybody to join.
“Everybody has a rugby body,” Walls said. “There are spaces for tiny people, and there are spaces for bigger people.”
Sophomore forward/lock Ruby Albers appreciates how rugby shows you how strong women’s bodies are and ignores the external pressure women have to fit a certain body standard.
“It gives me more of a sense of purpose with my body,” Albers said. “I’ll play a game and think, ‘Wow, my physical body just did that. I didn't know I was capable of that.’”
El Lawton, junior flyhalf and vice president of the women’s team, found her time on the field increased her confidence and translated into other aspects of her life.
“I'm a scaredy-cat, but in rugby, you don't have time to be scared,” Lawton said. “It's such a fast-paced game. … It's training my brain that I can handle anything. If I can run 100 meters being chased by people, then I can do anything, really.”
The sport has not only increased the players' confidence levels, but also their confidence in their other teammates' capabilities. Paige Neiman, junior prop/8 and backs captain, knows her teammates always bring their best to the field.
“I have no worries that anyone on the field is not going to do their job,” Neiman said. “Everybody is so good at stepping up and taking care of what needs to be done. … It's so fun to watch everyone doing so great.”
Socialization on match days isn’t limited to just the team, however. The women of NC State take part in a tradition unique to rugby, the social, in which they get to know their opponents after a game.
“In rugby, we have socials where we invite the other team to hang out after the game,” Albers said. “I've never experienced that in a sport. … You're playing this rough game, but in an hour or two, you're going to be hanging out with the other team, which is unlike the atmosphere of other sports.”
The encouraging, non-intimidating environment in the rugby community serves as a reminder that the team welcomes anyone to attend a rugby practice.
“Anyone can join,” Albers said. “If you try it and don't like it, at least you tried something new. If you like it, you've got an entire family, community, support system and source of fun.”
Stay tuned on all things women's rugby by following the team’s Instagram and checking their schedule. Feel free to donate to the team’s fundraiser as it works to raise money for new uniforms.