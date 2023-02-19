NC State women’s basketball fell to the Virginia Tech Hokies by a score of 75-62 on Sunday, Feb. 19. The Pack’s second contest against the Hokies this season bore plenty of similarities to the game the two teams played less than two weeks ago; the red-and-white had no answer for Hokie guard Georgia Amoore and center Elizabeth Kitley. This lack of preparedness ultimately cost NC State the game.
The Wolfpack (18-9, 8-8 ACC) undoubtedly came into Sunday’s contest riding a high from its overtime victory over rival UNC, hungry for another ranked win. However, without the Pack’s two primary ball-handlers, junior guard Diamond Johnson and sophomore guard Saniya Rivers, this game did not go according to plan.
After one quarter, the red-and-white led by one, 19-18, but a monster 29-point effort from No. 11 Virginia Tech (22-4, 12-4 ACC) in the second quarter put too much distance between the two teams for NC State to overcome. The Pack never came closer than eight points for the remainder of the game.
Senior center Camille Hobby opened up scoring for the Wolfpack, scoring all eight of her points in the first six minutes of the game. It wasn’t long until Kitley adjusted defensively and NC State had to look for more scoring options. Sophomore guard Aziaha James looked to be a promising candidate, keeping the Pack in the contest with 15 points in the first half of the game, including seven straight for the team in the second quarter.
James did not disappoint in her first career start, notching a career-high 20 points on 50% shooting from beyond the arc and 100% from the charity stripe. The sophomore was a bolt of energy on the court, keeping her teammates’ spirits high and sprinting up the floor to viciously attack the defense in the half court in order to create opportunities for the Wolfpack.
But despite her hefty contributions, James’ youth and inexperience showed on the court as she committed three of NC State’s four turnovers and fouled out of the game with just under two minutes to play. Additionally, her very fast play style was at times detrimental, causing her to sometimes opt for the first open shot rather than having the patience to create the best possible one, as one would expect of a more experienced player.
Besides James, very few Wolfpack players were able to significantly impact the game offensively. The red-and-white was clearly intimidated by Kitley’s lengthy 6-foot-6-inch frame, as multiple players consistently missed lay-ups even when they were able to create an opening.
Defensively, the Pack failed to do anything to stop the formidable duo of Kitley and Amoore. The two offensive weapons combined for 39 points, taking advantage of two of NC State’s best defenders being on the sidelines. Amoore’s ability to penetrate the defense however she pleased opened up plenty of scoring opportunities for herself and her teammates, while Kitley’s impressive rebounding abilities yielded plenty of second-chance opportunities for the Hokies.
Despite a challenging past couple of games, NC State’s schedule isn’t getting any easier. The Pack will battle another ranked opponent on Thursday, Feb. 23 when the team heads to Durham, North Carolina to take on No. 9. Duke. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.