GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the old saying goes, all good things must come to an end.
NC State women’s basketball had been on a magical run the last few seasons, winning three consecutive ACC Tournament championships, but even that had to come to an end at some point.
The chances at a four-peat officially ended as NC State fell to top-seeded Notre Dame 66-60 in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro Coliseum.
Riding on the heels of its dominant 83-58 win over Syracuse the previous day, the 8-seed Wolfpack (20-11, 9-9 ACC) came out competitive in the first half, but the Fighting Irish (25-4, 15-3 ACC) pulled away in the second and held on late to advance.
“In a game like this, you have to bring it for 40 minutes and compete on every possession, and a lot of times we didn't have quite the urgency,” said head coach Wes Moore. “But then again, it's been a while since we've stood up here or sat up here after a loss, so it's disappointing.”
With Notre Dame playing without star guard Olivia Miles, the Pack initially looked like it was ready to seize an opportunity at an upset, leading 18-14 at the end of the first quarter, but then proceeded to only score four points in the second frame as the Irish took a 25-22 lead into halftime.
Neither team played well offensively in the second quarter as Notre Dame only scored 11 points, but a 7-0 run at the end of the period gave the Irish momentum heading into the break.
“We struggled big-time in the second period against the man-to-man,” Moore said. “I thought we settled for jump shots a whole lot against the man-to-man instead of getting downhill and getting to the rim, getting to the foul line and making people help and rotate.”
Notre Dame started to pull away after halftime, taking a 10-point lead with 3:40 left in the third before really starting to take charge in the fourth, going up by as many as 14. There were a couple times where it looked like the Pack had a chance of getting it back to a one-possession game towards the end, but that hole proved to be too much to dig out of, especially with Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron causing problems for the red-and-white on both ends of the floor.
Citron plagued the Pack from beginning to end, leading the Irish with a team-high 28 points all while playing some impressive perimeter defense. In the end, she got any spot on the floor she wanted, including the foul line, shooting 11-15 from the charity stripe. When she wasn’t scoring herself, Citron made sure to spread the ball around, dishing out a team-high five assists and locking down the point in Miles’ absence.
“She's a great player, a great scorer,” Moore said. “We had a hard time trying to beat her spots, and she was able to turn corners and got to the foul line quite a bit.”
It also didn’t help that the Pack was outrebounded by the Irish 39-28, a stark contrast from the previous game in which NC State won the battle of the boards 41-23 over Syracuse. In addition, while the Pack scored 54 points in the paint against the Orange, the team scored less than half of that with 26 against Notre Dame.
Sophomore guards Aziaha James and Saniya Rivers led the team with 14 points apiece, while senior wing Jakia Brown-Turner rounded out the Pack’s double-figure scorers with 12. Apart from Brown-Turner’s pair of triples, nobody for NC State hit a 3-pointer, just another reason why the team hopes that junior guard Diamond Johnson returns from injury as soon as possible.
“I think we definitely didn't come out with the energy that we had yesterday,” Brown-Turner said. “But we remember that vision that we had, and we're going to try to continue to play for 40 minutes, especially going into an NCAA Tournament.”
The difference between this game and the previous game is an example of the ups-and-down of NC State’s season, which is a new phenomenon from the past three years and something the team will need to eliminate as it heads into the Big Dance.
“Unfortunately, it's a microcosm of our season,” Moore said. “We've just been really inconsistent. We've had some great wins and we've had some really disappointing losses. Notre Dame's a great team, well coached, with a lot of talent. But I don't feel like we played anywhere near what we're capable of doing, and we lost by six points.”
Next, NC State waits to hear its name called during the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Selection Show, which will be broadcast at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 12.