Graduate guard Raina Perez dribbles the ball up the court against Gamecock guard Destanni Henderson during the Wolfpack's home game against the top ranked South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 in Reynolds Coliseum. Perez tied with Brown-Turner to have the most points on the night for the Wolfpack with 18 points. The Wolfpack lost 66-57 against the Gamecocks.