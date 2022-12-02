NC State women’s basketball captured its first ranked win of the 2022-23 season after a visit to No. 10 Iowa in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, beating the Hawkeyes 94-81 on the road.
After overcoming a sizable first quarter deficit, the Wolfpack (7-1) rallied back in the second quarter thanks to a strong team effort. NC State then entered halftime with a 39-35 advantage and ran with it, holding a multi-basket lead over the Hawkeyes (5-3) for the rest of the night.
Strong team play allowed the visitors to control a majority of the contest as the Pack had five double-digit point scorers. While there was a bevy of contributors for the red-and-white, junior guard Diamond Johnson and sophomore guard Saniya Rivers both led NC State in terms of scoring with 22. NC State also outshot Iowa by a wide margin, posting 54% from the field and a more impressive 55% from 3-point range.
While Johnson is no stranger to leading the Wolfpack’s offensive efforts, Rivers had a breakout night by crushing her previous season-high point record of nine. Rivers played a major role in the win over the Hawkeyes by adding yet another weapon to head coach Wes Moore’s arsenal.
With Johnson and Rivers rolling, NC State stayed a few baskets ahead of Iowa for the entire second half and maintained a healthy lead in the fourth quarter. Right as the Hawkeyes tried to cut the lead to less than five, NC State was right there to stop them. Big buckets from Johnson and company warded off Iowa long enough for the Wolfpack to finish the 13-point win.
Despite the Pack dominating down the stretch, it was Iowa who started the night off strong. The Hawkeyes threatened to take off after establishing a 17-9 lead, but once the Pack settled in, shook off the nerves and got hot, it quickly became a more competitive contest. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Jakia Brown-Turner and Johnson cut the lead to 21-19, while Brown-Turner made another bucket just a few minutes later to take the lead.
From there on out, the Pack finished off the first half with a four-point lead and only built on it after the break. Brown-Turner continued to make crucial plays, contributing to her 17-point night with a quick layup to start the third quarter. Senior forward Jada Boyd, who finished the game with 12 points and six rebounds, gave the Pack its biggest lead of the contest in the third quarter with a strong finish after an NC State takeaway.
BEAUTIFUL by JB. Our biggest lead of the game.🐺 46🟡 377:18, 3Q pic.twitter.com/5yjYVgKDHm— #10 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) December 2, 2022
Rivers finished with five assists and two rebounds along with 22 points, and she also hit a big-time 3 to finish off the third quarter right after Iowa hit one of its own, helping NC State retain its advantage. By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the Pack rode that lead to secure its first ranked win of the year.
ICE IN HER VEINS. @Ihoop___22 answers Iowa's first three of the half with one of her own.🐺 63🟡 51:35, 3Q pic.twitter.com/Ozx7I338eS— #10 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) December 2, 2022
With five players in double digits, the win over the No. 10 Hawkeyes was idyllic for the Pack, who will no doubt look to replicate its team-oriented performance against future opponents, especially its next one.
Rather than a Big Ten opponent, the Wolfpack will next look to down an SEC team when it visits Georgia Monday, Dec. 5. Tipoff against the Bulldogs is set for 8 p.m.