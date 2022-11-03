No. 10 NC State women’s basketball beat the UNC-Pembroke Braves 81-22 in an exhibition game on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Several players donned a Wolfpack uniform for the first time after four of the five starters from last year’s historic squad finished out their collegiate careers. While it was just an exhibition game, the Pack took the opportunity to iron out some adjustments.
“The first half looked like the first time we put on uniforms in front of real live people,” said head coach Wes Moore. “It was not very pretty. Second half, we did a little bit better. We shared the ball a little bit more and got better looks. We've got a lot of individual talent; we're still working as a team.”
NC State’s frontcourt featured a trio of players looking to make an impact this season. Graduate center River Baldwin only played 11 minutes but made the most of them, navigating the paint effectively on her way to six points and four rebounds.
Senior center Camille Hobby also capitalized on her playing time, racking up eight points and 10 rebounds over 20 minutes of play, but she also turned the ball over four times. Sophomore center Sophie Hart also saw limited minutes but went 0-2 from the field with one point via free throw and three rebounds.
While Baldwin, Hobby and Hart handled the center position well enough, senior forward Jada Boyd and senior wing Jakia Brown-Turner led the charge in the inside game. Boyd did not miss a shot all evening, going 6-for-6 from the field with two 3-pointers and knocking down her lone free throw attempt.
Boyd led NC State in both playing time and scoring, notching 15 points in 26 minutes, and Brown-Turner followed closely behind with 12 points in 22 minutes. Boyd and Brown-Turner accounted for two out of three double-digit scoring nights for the Wolfpack, with the third coming from junior guard Diamond Johnson. Boyd, Brown-Turner and Johnson are three of NC State’s best returning players, so fans can expect them to step up as leaders for this year’s roster.
“Jakia, Camille, Jada Boyd, obviously they've all been here now,” Moore said. “This is their fourth year; they have to step up. Diamond's got to be a leader for us as well. Hopefully that is something that we can get better at as well.”
The backcourt did what was necessary and then some for the team tonight. Johnson is the starting point guard this season, and although she doesn’t have the most experience as a floor general, she excelled in her role as a score-first point guard.
“I really think Diamond Johnson is going to be a great leader for our team,” Boyd said.
In addition to Johnson, junior guard Madison Hayes started and provided lockdown defense and hard-nosed scoring, finishing with nine points, five rebounds and a block.
Sophomore guards Saniya Rivers and Jessica Timmons lit up the court. For Rivers, a former NCAA champion, this was her first organized game with the Pack, and she did not disappoint. Moore made sure she got in the game early, totaling 22 minutes, and her 4-5-3 line is only a sneak peak at what she is capable of on both ends of the floor.
Timmons was one of the last players off the bench. While some may be discouraged by a low spot in the rotation, Timmons made the most of it, giving a full effort in an exhibition game where most would decide not to play at full speed. She was rewarded with 23 minutes off the bench, and as the game progressed, she gained more confidence, taking the third-most threes on the night while pulling down six boards.
NC State bested UNC-Pembroke in all statistical categories with the exception of steals. The Braves shot a measly 14.8% from the field while the Wolfpack shot 45.7%. Field goal percentage played a large part in the final score of the game, but rebounding, blocks and assists cannot be underestimated.
The Wolfpack opened up the scoring of this exhibition game with a Brown-Turner layup. There was no looking back as the Pack kept its foot on the gas, shutting out UNC-Pembroke until the final four minutes of the first quarter. By this point, NC State had already accumulated a 15-point lead.
Momentum continued on to the second quarter and into halftime, with the Pack holding a 35-8 lead. Going into the second half, play picked up. UNC-Pembroke came out with more urgency, forcing NC State to continue to play with pace. The red-and-white narrowly outscored a depleted Braves team 18-13 in the third quarter.
The first half lead was enough to hold off the Braves, and once NC State made some adjustments, there was no hope for UNC-Pembroke, only scoring a single point in the fourth quarter to finish with a total of 22 points.
“I appreciate our fans; they've been great to us,” Moore said. “This time of year, it's a little tougher. People are still in football mode, especially with our football team doing well. It’s Thursday night early in the year and obviously an exhibition game. We appreciate everybody that came out.”
The Wolfpack will open its regular season in Reynolds Coliseum on Monday, Nov. 7 against the Quinnipiac Bobcats. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m.