Led by blazing performances from graduate guard Jarkel Joiner and senior guard Casey Morsell, NC State men’s basketball (3-0) defeated FIU (2-1) in a high-scoring game with a final score of 107-75. The Wolfpack is now three wins deep into its current five game homestand and seems to have found its stride on both sides of the court.
“I thought we did a tremendous job of playing hard,” said head coach Kevin Keatts. “We talk about sometimes the hardest playing team positions itself to win. … It was a good team win. We found a way to win on both ends of the floor tonight.”
In only his third game since transferring from Ole Miss to NC State, Joiner racked up 26 points, after shooting an impressive 6-8 from deep. He tacked on five assists and three steals, rounding out a complete performance.
Not to be outdone, Morsell also scored a career-high 26 points. Going 6-7 from three, Morsell was unguardable against the Panthers. The rest of his game was just as impactful, as he made six rebounds, recorded three steals and found success scoring from the paint as well.
“When we get paint touches, we get open shots,” Morsell said. “Especially when you have point guards like Jarkel and [sophomore Breon Pass] playing the way they do, it creates for guys like me.”
While Joiner and Morsell starred tonight, one player was noticeably quiet on offense: sophomore guard Terquavion Smith. Only scoring 15 points and struggling from beyond the arc, Smith appeared to be off his game. However, he still left his mark, making plays for others and forcing turnovers. Leading the team with six steals, Smith was a nightmare defensively for FIU all night.
Terquavion Smith is a playmaker.@Tgetsbuckss23 | @PackMensBball pic.twitter.com/iB5fJOXBK8— Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) November 16, 2022
Despite Smith not shooting as he usually does, Keatts was still very satisfied with his performance.
“It's weird because when you're a good player, and you don't have a good shooting night, you somehow figure out how to affect the game,” Keatts said. “It was good just to see some other guys step up when he didn't have to go for 25 to 30 points a game.”
After a shaky start that included fouls in the first five minutes, the Wolfpack found its rhythm. The team then pressed the gas and never looked back, leaving the Panthers in the dust. Taking an impressive 57-32 lead into halftime, NC State made sure to not overlook its opponent.
Non-stop buckets 🪣@JarkelJoiner | @PackMensBball pic.twitter.com/TkIAZG2qmf— Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) November 16, 2022
The Wolfpack offense was fueled by opportunistic defense, which was evident early on. Constantly poking at the ball, diving on the court and jumping in front of passes, the Pack frustrated the Panthers offense. The result was 17 steals and 22 forced turnovers.
“I think the main difference that we made in this game is that we made them shoot tough shots,” Morsell said.
Equally as important as forcing turnovers, the Wolfpack capitalized on opportunities to score. The Pack drilled threes all night, shooting 15-33. While Joiner and Morsell led the way by combining for 12 made threes, freshman guard LJ Thomas chipped in. Making both of his three pointers, the Durham native showed exciting potential. Overall, he had 12 points on an efficient 5-7 shooting night.
“[Thomas] is going to be in the mix and coming in and being able to play,” Keatts said. “I like him and [Pass] both coming in as guards off the bench and giving us a lift on both ends of the floor. I'm proud of LJ [Thomas]. He didn't play the last game but you wouldn’t have known that; he didn't hang his head. … I was going to play him tonight and he did a great job with it.”
With the game out of hand in the second half, plenty of players found minutes during the game. In 18 minutes of action, sophomore forward Ernest Ross starred on defense, with three rebounds and three blocks. Meanwhile, redshirt junior forward Greg Gantt made his season debut, grabbing three rebounds.
Tonight’s biggest key to success was playing great, two-way basketball. Both the offense and the defense impressed. The defense created turnovers, setting up opportunities for the Wolfpack to make easy buckets. The offense capitalized, leading to a 33 point victory. If NC State plays with this intensity and efficiency that it had tonight, the Pack could be much better than originally projected.
NC State will return to the court on Saturday Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. to take on the Elon Phoenix at PNC Arena. The game will be televised on ACC Network Extra.