The NC State volleyball team lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in straight sets late Thursday afternoon. This was the team’s first of two matches of the ACC-SEC Challenge in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The Wolfpack (6-4) fought hard against the Bulldogs (9-1), who won each set by scores of 25-21, 25-22 and 25-21. Unfortunately, Georgia was the better team as the Bulldogs led in kills, service aces, blocks and total assists by the end of the match.
NC State totaled 40 kills in the match, but fell short compared to Georgia’s 50. Sophomore opposite hitter Amanda Rice totaled 11 kills and was followed closely by freshman outside hitter Ava Brizard and sophomore outside hitter Martyna Leoniak, who each had 10. Rice also tallied four digs and one block assist.
Senior setter Kristen McDaniel led both teams with 20 individual assists, as Georgia’s Clara Bower only had 18. Graduate defensive specialist Priscilla Hernandez was the Wolfpack’s only player to get a service ace.
The third set was the best for the Wolfpack, keeping at least a two-point lead throughout most of the set. It wasn’t until the match was tied at 19 that the Bulldogs were able to pull ahead and finish the sweep. Rice, Brizard, and Leoniak all reached the 10 kill mark during this set.
This was the first of four away games the Wolfpack has in the coming weeks. NC State will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks Friday, Sep. 16th at 8 p.m. to finish out the ACC-SEC challenge.