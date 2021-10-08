The NC State volleyball team swept the Virginia Tech Hokies 3-0 on Friday, Oct. 8 at Reynolds Coliseum, snapping a three-match losing streak.
Wearing its pink uniforms, the Wolfpack (8-8, 2-3 ACC) dominated the Hokies (9-8, 0-5 ACC) from start to finish, only falling behind by just one point once during the entire match.
“Finally I can say, ‘Well executed,’” said head coach Luka Slabe. “We won this match rightfully so in every aspect. We were better at serving, better at receiving, we were better at killing the ball, and if you can do those things, you can for sure win the match.”
The score was tied 4-4 to start the first set before NC State went on a 7-2 run to take the lead 11-6. The Pack never looked back as it led the rest of the way, closing the set on a 7-1 run to win the set 25-14 and take a 1-0 lead in the match.
NC State picked up where it left off in the second set, going up 8-3 to start the set. The Hokies narrowed the lead to as close as two, but the Pack once again finished the set strong, ending on a 13-2 run and scoring the final nine points to win the set 25-12 and go up 2-0 in the match.
The two teams were tied 9-9 in the third set before NC State went on a 3-0 run to go up 12-9, and soon after went on a 4-0 run to go up 17-11. The Hokies crept back and cut the lead to one at 19-18, but the Pack did what it had done all night by finishing strong, closing the set on a 6-1 run to win the set 25-19 and complete the sweep.
The Pack finished with 45 kills and a hitting percentage of .300, while holding the Hokies to 16 kills and a hitting percentage of -0.021. Graduate opposite hitter Melissa Evans led all players in kills with 12, while freshman setter Maggie Jones led all players in assists with 20 and sophomore middle blocker Riley Shaak led all players in blocks with five.
“I think our passing was really good,” Evans said. “I felt like our block moves were probably the best we’ve had so far this season, so I think blocking and getting the middles the ball was a big part of our win.”
Before the match, NC State’s two stars were recognized. Senior opposite hitter Jade Parchment was first recognized for recording her 1,000th career kill in the previous match against Miami.
Welcome to the 1⃣,0⃣0⃣0⃣ kill club, @jadeparchment! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wTcJ4GmmL5— Wolfpack Volleyball (@PackVball) October 2, 2021
“It means a lot to me, being a senior and this being my last year,” Parchment said. “To have an accolade like that and be recognized, that means so much, and obviously I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. It’s an absolutely awesome way to finish out my senior season.”
Evans was then honored for becoming the program’s all-time career kills leader in the rally-scoring era.
👑 𝒩𝒰𝑀𝐵𝐸𝑅 𝒪𝒩𝐸 👑Adding on to the laundry list of achievements for Melissa Evans as she is now the 𝙿𝚁𝙾𝙶𝚁𝙰𝙼 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝙴𝚁 in kills in the rally scoring era! 🤩1⃣,3⃣6⃣9⃣ and counting 😎 pic.twitter.com/jUtulFDXcz— Wolfpack Volleyball (@PackVball) October 6, 2021
“There’s so much work that still has to be done,” Evans said. “Just trying to build and work with our team as much as we can. It’s not just us, it’s our whole team. That accolade is for our team and all the work we’ve done so far.”
Next up, the Pack hosts Wake Forest on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. The match will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.