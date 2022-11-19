NC State volleyball went out in style on senior day, taking down the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 3-0 Saturday, Nov. 19 in Reynolds Coliseum.
The Wolfpack (14-13, 8-8 ACC) honored three seniors in a postgame ceremony: senior defensive specialist Hannah Wander, graduate libero Priscilla Hernandez and graduate opposite hitter Vanja Bukilic.
𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙠 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙃𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙚♥️#GoPack | #BiggerThanTheGame pic.twitter.com/rBrBb17urf— Wolfpack Volleyball (@PackVball) November 19, 2022
The graduating trio, including Wander, made the most of the penultimate home match. Hernandez led all players with 16 digs while Wander notched six of her own. Bukilic played a major role in the offense as per usual, racking up nine kills and three blocks.
Both teams emphasized netfront presence as each side finished with seven blocks. Notre Dame (9-17, 4-12 ACC) made use of some soft tap-overs to score early, but the Pack quickly adjusted to win the battle up front.
NC State also made headwinds on its serves. The Wolfpack limited itself to just one service error in each of the first two sets while the Fighting Irish put itself behind the eight ball early with four such errors in the first set. While the Pack got sloppy with three service errors in the much closer final set, starting each play on the right foot more often than not helped State get the job done.
Senior setter Kristen McDaniel led the charge for the Wolfpack in that regard, rattling off three aces over the course of the match to lead all players. As one of the Pack’s best players set to return in 2023, McDaniel looks like a key contributor for the next batch of NC State volleyball leaders.
The Wolfpack will wrap up its home schedule Wednesday, Nov. 23 against the Virginia Cavaliers. First serve is set for 3 p.m.