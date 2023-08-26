NC State volleyball fell in three sets to the Utah Utes on Saturday, Aug. 26 in its second match of the Utah Valley invitational.
The opening set was nothing short of exhilarating, characterized by intense rallies and a back-and-forth struggle between the two teams. Ultimately, Utah (1-1) secured the first set with a narrow 26-24 victory, forcing the Wolfpack (1-1) to regroup for the remainder of the match.
Amidst the action, one standout moment belonged to senior middle blocker Riley Shaak, who exhibited extraordinary finesse with a soft, expertly placed touch. But Shaak wasn’t alone — the Pack had several highlight plays in the first set. Joining Shaak was junior opposite hitter Amanda Rice, who led the team in kills after the first set with five.
Despite dropping the first set, NC State showcased its mettle on defense, securing a notable 5-2 advantage in blocks. However, the defensive effort wasn’t enough to make up for a lack of offense that saw the Pack trail Utah 18-13 in kills.
As the contest progressed into the second set, NC State faced an uphill battle. The Pack relinquished an early lead to a young, energetic Utah team, resulting in a more convincing 25-22 win for the Utes. With this setback, the Pack found itself trailing 2-0 in the overall match.
The final set proved to be a one-sided affair, as Utah dominated with precision and finesse. The Utes secured a commanding 25-18 victory, sealing its triumph with a resounding 3-0 sweep of the Wolfpack.
The sweep and the stats tell two different stories. The statistics are indicative of a hard-fought contest. In terms of kills, the Pack held a slight edge with 44 compared to Utah’s 42. However, Utah’s consistency in setting and fewer service errors contributed to its victory.
Overall, the match highlighted the importance of a balanced offensive and defensive approach in volleyball, with NC State suffering its first loss of the season.
The Pack has a lot to look forward to, with a trio consisting of Rice, sophomore opposite hitter Ava Brizard and redshirt junior opposite hitter Madison Williams combining for 28 kills, as well as heavily contributing to the team’s total blocks.
NC State’s trip out west will conclude with a rematch against Utah Valley at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 before the team makes its anxiously awaited return to Raleigh for its home opener.
