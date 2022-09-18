The NC State volleyball team now sits 11 games into its season at a 6-5 record. With all the nonconference competitions in the books, let’s take a look at how the Pack performed against some unfamiliar opponents.
The Wolfpack only decided four of those 11 games in more than three sets. This means that the Pack’s stamina remains untested, so it needs to make those first sets count the most.
Freshman outside hitter Ava Brizard is the Pack’s kills leader with 117. The Michigan native is starting with a bang, providing the highest volume of attacks as well as kills for the Wolfpack. Most recently, she had 15 kills in the Pack’s loss against Arkansas.
Graduate defensive specialist Priscilla Hernandez is providing the most defense with 159 digs. She transferred from Miami and now dominates in the back row for NC State. Hernandez even has the third-most service aces on the team with eight. Her role is similar to how she played at Miami, where she racked up the eighth-most most digs in program history and made second-team All-ACC in 2021.
Sophomore opposite hitter Amanda Rice is second statistically in multiple categories for NC State. Rice currently boasts 90 kills and nine service aces. Even though she trails behind Brizard in offensive stats, Rice still reliably puts points on the board. Although in the front row, she also has 35 digs and 14 blocks.
Graduate opposite hitter Vanja Bukilic has provided a sizable amount of offense as well. The 6-foot-6 Ohio State transfer possesses one of the hardest serves at NC State, despite only two aces. She is third in kills for the Pack with 82 and spearheads a potent attack along with Rice and Brizard.
Senior defensive specialist Hannah Wander has also provided solid support for the Wolfpack. While her stats are not overwhelming, she provides a reliable compliment to her teammates. Wander leads NC State in service aces at 11, however, so she does have a claim to statistical fame.
The Wolfpack will travel to Charlottesville to take on the Virginia Cavaliers for its ACC opener on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. NC State will not return to Raleigh until Sept. 30 when it hosts Florida State.