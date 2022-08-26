The NC State volleyball team notched a win and a loss in its first two matches of the season, beating the Florida A&M Rattlers and losing to the hosting Kansas State Wildcats.
NC State swept Florida A&M in three sets to secure its first victory of the season, 25-16, 25-18, 25-17.
The win was led by sophomore opposite hitter Amanda Rice, who matched her career high in kills with 12. She tallied half of those in the first set alone.
Rice and freshman outside hitter Ava Brizard registered the most kills on the team. Brizard recorded five kills in the third set to help seal the victory for the Pack.
Junior setter Naomi Cabello debuted in the match instead of senior setter Kristen McDaniel, who rested for the Kansas State match. Cabello, a transfer from Texas, had 27 assists and showed a strong outing as a setter.
The Wolfpack played Kansas State next and lost 3-1. The Pack won the first set in a tight 27-25 tally, but dropped the next three with scores of 25-14, 25-17, 25-18.
While the two teams were seven kills apart at 47-40, NC State racked up more than twice as many errors as Kansas State, 32-14.
McDaniel played in all four sets and tallied a .750 hit percentage with 31 assists. She will likely maintain a starter as a senior, but Cabello’s exposure to NC State play was crucial for the season.
Sophomore middle blocker Jada Allen tallied the most kills for the Pack in the match with nine in addition to three blocks. She should have more involvement in store for her sophomore season.
Brizard also put up seven kills on 26 attempts and Rice had four kills on 17 attacks.
NC State will play Sam Houston on day two of the K-State Invitational. The Bearkats also split their first day of results, so the matchup should be close.