The NC State volleyball team fell to the North Carolina Tar Heels 3-1 on Wednesday, Oct. 20 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, ending a four-match win streak.
The Wolfpack (11-9, 5-4 ACC) won a tightly contested second set, but the Tar Heels (16-4, 5-4 ACC) won both the first and third sets in wire-to-wire fashion and a tightly contested fourth set to win the match.
Carolina started out the match hot, scoring the first nine points. The Pack would only get as close as seven after that as the Heels ended the set on a 10-3 run to win the first set 25-11 and go up 1-0 in the match.
NC State was much more competitive in the second set as the two teams went back-and-forth throughout. With the score tied 20-20, the Pack scored five of the next seven points to win the second set 25-22 and even the match score 1-1.
Like the first set, it was once again all Carolina in the third set as the Heels led almost the entire way and ended the set on a 9-3 run to win the set 25-12, regaining the match lead 2-1.
Like the second set, the fourth set was much more competitive, with neither team able to gain an advantage by more than two points and trading the lead throughout. With the score tied 21-21, Carolina scored the next three points, and after the Pack fended off the first match point, the Heels won the next point to clinch the set 25-22 and the match 3-1.
The Heels had a hitting percentage of .329 compared to NC State’s .194 and finished with 63 kills to the Pack’s 42. Graduate opposite hitter Melissa Evans led the Pack in kills with 13, while junior setter Kristen McDaniel led the team in assists with 22 and digs with 14. Freshman middle blocker Jada Allen led the team in blocks with three.
Next up, NC State hosts Duke on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. in Reynolds Coliseum. The match will be broadcast on the ACC Network.