The NC State volleyball team fell to the No. 14 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 3-1 on Sunday, Oct. 31 in Atlanta, Georgia, splitting a weekend road trip after beating Clemson 3-1 on Friday.
The Wolfpack (13-10, 7-5 ACC) won the first set 25-20, but the Yellow Jackets (19-3, 10-2 ACC) won the following three sets by a combined 28 points.
With Georgia Tech up 5-4 in the first set, NC State went on a quick 4-0 run to take the lead 8-5. The Pack extended its lead to as many as six and never trailed for the rest of the set, winning 25-20 to go up 1-0 in the match.
End of 1:@PackVball 1️⃣-0️⃣ Georgia TechThe Wolfpack make it a spooky start for the #14 ranked Jackets. NC State holds that red-hot GT offense to .105 hitting in the opening frame in Atlanta and take it 25-20!NC State had just nine kills, no one with more than 2 but 6 blocks!— ACC Volleyball Talk (@ACCVBTalk) October 31, 2021
That seemed to wake up the Yellow Jackets as they won a wire-to-wire second set, never trailing and winning 25-14 to even the match score 1-1.
Georgia Tech won wire-to-wire again in the third set, with the Pack’s only lead coming at the very beginning 1-0 as the Yellow Jackets led by as many as 13 en route to a 25-17 win to go up 2-1.
NC State hung around in the fourth set, keeping the deficit to within five until the score was 16-12 and Georgia Tech pulled away, going on a 7-1 run to go up by ten and closed out the set to win 25-16 and clinch the match.
Graduate opposite hitter Melissa Evans led the team in kills with 15 and tied with freshman middle blocker Jada Allen for a match-leading seven blocks. Junior setter Kristen McDaniel led the team in assists with 21 and digs with 10, while sophomore middle blocker Riley Shaak led all players in hitting percentage at .667.
As a team, NC State had a hitting percentage of just .087 compared to Georgia Tech’s .286 and had 36 kills to 57 from the Yellow Jackets.
Next up, the Pack has a big matchup as it hosts No. 2 Louisville on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. in Reynolds Coliseum.