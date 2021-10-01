The NC State volleyball team fell to the Florida State Seminoles 3-1 in the team’s first ACC road contest on Friday, Oct. 1 in Tallahassee, Florida.
The Wolfpack (7-7, 1-2 ACC) won a tight second set, but the Seminoles (9-3, 2-1 ACC) dominated the first and third sets and closed out the match in the fourth set.
The Pack was up 7-4 in the first set before the Noles went on a 7-0 run to take an 11-7 lead. The Noles then dominated the rest of the set, winning 25-16 to go up 1-0 in the match.
The Wolfpack got off to a strong start in the second set, going up 7-1, but the Noles would later go on a 5-0 run to take the lead 16-15. The Pack would soon go on a 4-0 to retake the lead 21-18, but the Noles then went on a 4-0 run of their own to take the lead 22-21. The Pack scored the next two points, then the Noles scored the following two points, but NC State won the last three points to win the set 26-24 and tie the match 1-1.
The Noles dominated from start to finish in the third set, winning 25-12 to go up 2-1 in the match. The fourth set was much closer, but the Noles once again never trailed, winning the set 25-21 and taking the match 3-1.
During the fourth set, senior outside hitter Jade Parchment recorded her 1,000 career kill.
Graduate opposite hitter Melissa Evans was the star of the match for the Pack, leading all players in kills with 18. As a team, the Pack had a hitting percentage of .158 compared to .367 of the Noles, while the Noles also had 63 kills to the Pack’s 48.
Next up, the Pack stays in Florida as it travels to Coral Gables to play Miami on Sunday, Oct. 3. That match will begin at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.