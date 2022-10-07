The NC State volleyball team downed Virginia Tech 3-1 on the road Friday, Oct. 7.
The Pack’s win in Blacksburg, Virginia is its third in a row, matching the longest win streak of the season for NC State (10-6, 4-1 ACC). After winning the first two sets, the red-and-white dropped the third but stormed back in the fourth to secure the victory over the Hokies (9-7, 2-3 ACC).
Some key plays from redshirt sophomore outside hitter Madison Williams and freshman outside hitter Ava Brizard in the final points of the fourth set sealed the deal for the Wolfpack, earning the squad its fourth conference win of the season.
A team effort from the Wolfpack got the job done against Virginia Tech, with multiple players making big impacts on the scoreboard. Graduate opposite hitter Vanja Bukilic, sophomore opposite hitter Amanda Rice and Brizard each put up 13 kills against the Hokies, leading the Pack’s offensive effort on the night. Meanwhile, senior setter Kristen McDaniel led NC State in assists with 23, and junior setter Naomi Cabello followed close behind her with 19.
NC State edged out the Hokies in a close first set 25-23. To close out the set, the Pack won three straight points thanks to kills from Brizard and Rice. At 24-23, an attack error from Virginia Tech gave the Pack a 1-0 match lead.
Afterwards, NC State wasted no time in the second set. Determined to get out to a quick 2-0 lead, the visiting side downed the Hokies 25-13, winning seven out of the final nine points in the set.
However, Virginia Tech didn’t go down without a fight and avoided the sweep by winning the third set 25-22. The Hokies won six straight points to win it, making it 2-1. However, NC State didn’t lose focus and downed the home side 3-1 by winning the fourth set 25-17.
A comprehensive effort from the entire squad led to another ACC win for the Pack. With more conference opponents down the line, NC State will look to extend its win streak as it progresses through its ACC schedule.
Next up for the red-and-white is a road matchup with Wake Forest on Sunday, Oct. 9. First serve against the Demon Deacons is set for 6 p.m.