The NC State volleyball team beat the Clemson Tigers 3-1 on Friday, Oct. 29. The win gives the Wolfpack some extra momentum heading into its matchup with No. 14 Georgia Tech on Halloween.
The win gives the Wolfpack (13-9, 7-4 ACC) a lead in the season series against Clemson (11-10, 3-7 ACC), which it will rematch in its final match of the season.
Tamed some Tigers tonight 😤#GoPack pic.twitter.com/ILlszGOVr6— Wolfpack Volleyball (@PackVball) October 30, 2021
The first set saw 13 ties, with the two teams staying neck and neck. The Tigers lead 20-18, but the Pack went on a 7-1 run to close out the set 25-19.
The offense was spearheaded by graduate opposite hitter Melissa Evans, who finished with a match-high 16 kills.
The second set was also very close and required extra points. The Pack started off with a 5-0 lead. However, the Tigers took their own 5-0 run towards the end of the set bringing the score to 24-24.
At 25-25, redshirt junior outside hitter Taylor Rowland strung together two kills to finish the set 27-25. Rowland recorded eight kills and two blocks in the match, adding to the Pack’s stellar offense
After Clemson managed a 25-17 win in set three, the Pack battled back and won the fourth set 25-19. Neither team could control the lead, until the Wolfpack took a 3-0 run, turning the score 15-12, a lead the Pack would not relinquish.
The Wolfpack will travel to Georgia to face No. 14 Georgia Tech on Sunday, Oct. 31. The match will start at 1 pm.