Graduate opposite hitter Melissa Evans celebrates with her team during NC State's game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 in Reynolds Coliseum. Evans had 14 kills during the 3-1 win over the Bulldogs.

 Megan Minor

The NC State volleyball team beat the Clemson Tigers 3-1 on Friday, Oct. 29. The win gives the Wolfpack some extra momentum heading into its matchup with No. 14 Georgia Tech on Halloween.

The win gives the Wolfpack (13-9, 7-4 ACC) a lead in the season series against Clemson (11-10, 3-7 ACC), which it will rematch in its final match of the season. 

The first set saw 13 ties, with the two teams staying neck and neck. The Tigers lead 20-18, but the Pack went on a 7-1 run to close out the set 25-19.

The offense was spearheaded by graduate opposite hitter Melissa Evans, who finished with a match-high 16 kills. 

The second set was also very close and required extra points. The Pack started off with a 5-0 lead. However, the Tigers took their own 5-0 run towards the end of the set bringing the score to 24-24. 

At 25-25, redshirt junior outside hitter Taylor Rowland strung together two kills to finish the set 27-25. Rowland recorded eight kills and two blocks in the match, adding to the Pack’s stellar offense

After Clemson managed a 25-17 win in set three, the Pack battled back and won the fourth set 25-19.  Neither team could control the lead, until the Wolfpack took a 3-0 run, turning the score 15-12, a lead the Pack would not relinquish. 

The Wolfpack will travel to Georgia to face No. 14 Georgia Tech on Sunday, Oct. 31. The match will start at 1 pm.

