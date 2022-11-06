NC State volleyball defeated Notre Dame Sunday, Nov. 6 in South Bend, Indiana to boost the Pack to a winning record on the season. After splitting the first two sets, the Pack won the next two to win three sets to one.
The Wolfpack (13-12, 7-7 ACC) dropped five of its last six heading into its matchup against the Fighting Irish (9-15, 4-10 ACC), but finally collected a win against Notre Dame . With just four more matches left in the regular season, every game matters.
The Pack took the first set 25-20, but dropped the second set in a tight 25-22 loss. The Pack regained the lead when it won the third set 25-18, and won the last set 25-23. Most of the Pack’s points were from kills, a sign of a good offense.
Sophomore outside hitter Martyna Leoniak led NC State with 15 kills. She also recorded an impressive total of 18 digs to match offense with defense. Leoniak had a much more productive game all around than usual, contributing well to the Pack’s 62 total kills.
Graduate opposite hitter Vanja Bukilic and sophomore opposite hitter Amanda Rice both racked up 14 kills each. Bukilic and Rice are second and third on the season for kills, while Leoniak is fourth. Freshman outside hitter Ava Brizard, who leads in kills on the season, did not play against Notre Dame.
The Wolfpack had six service aces to make up for its seven service errors. Notre Dame had one ace for its eight service errors. Graduate libero Priscilla Hernandez scored two service aces, contributing to her season total that leads the Pack. Hernandez also led the Pack in digs with 23.
The Wolfpack will travel to South Carolina to take on Clemson on Sunday, Nov. 13. The Pack won its last match against the Tigers in three straight sets at home Oct. 28. The Pack will play a rematch with Notre Dame in the following match Saturday, Nov. 19 in Reynolds Coliseum.