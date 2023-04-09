NC State track and field made the short trip over to Durham this past weekend to compete in the Duke Invitational on Thursday, April 6 and Friday, April 7. The Pack notched five top-10 finishes throughout the competition.
The first day of competition was relatively light for the Wolfpack as the team only participated in two events: the women’s hammer throw and the men’s discus throw. Juniors Makala Wright and Mahkayla Hart recorded respective marks of 50.02 meters and 46.79 meters in the hammer throw while freshman Nathan Lau took 11th in the discus throw with his mark of 47.72 meters.
Day two of the event was much more eventful with a greater number of NC State athletes competing in the javelin throw, the 800m and the 1500m.
In the women's javelin throw, freshman Katie Horne and redshirt senior Mikieja Covington placed sixth and ninth, respectively. The Wolfpack’s other top-10 finishes were earned by junior Jake Toomey with ninth in the men’s 1500m, sophomore Amaris Tyynismaa with a sixth-place finish in the women’s 1500m invite and freshman Grace Hartman with seventh place in the same event.
Notably, junior Zach Hughes and senior Kyle Durham finished just outside the top-10 at 12th and 13th in the men’s 800m invite, respectively.
For the Pack’s next outing, the team will travel to Gainesville, Florida to compete in the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational on Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15.
