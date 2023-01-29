NC State track and field traveled to Clemson, South Carolina on Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28 to compete in the Bob Pollock Meet. The contest was undeniably a huge success for the Pack as many athletes recorded personal bests in their respective events.
The first day of competition was highlighted by graduate student Timara Chapman’s outstanding performance in the women’s pentathlon. Chapman earned a total of 4005 points and placed in the top three in every event. She now ranks eighth-best in the country for the pentathlon.
Also on the women’s side, junior Mahkayla Hart captured 10th place in the weight throw with a new personal best of 18.13m, the seventh-best mark in NC State history. Sophomore Zahra Bichara followed suit, leaping a personal-best 5.94m in the long jump to record the eighth-best mark in program history and earn fifth place in the meet.
The Pack continued to impress in the men’s events, with senior Alex Lang setting a personal best in the 60m final, tying the third-best time in NC State history and tying for eighth-best in the nation with his time of 6.61. In the 60m prelims, graduate student Cameron Murray posted a personal-best time of 6.76 to claim eighth place.
In the 60m hurdle prelims, senior Josh Brockman recorded a time of 7.69, a time that is tied for third-best in the country and is the second-best in Wolfpack history. He took third in the finals with a slightly slower performance.
Graduate student Jamar Davis wrapped up day one for the red-and-white with a mark of 7.08m and a sixth-place finish in the long jump.
Day two of the meet was also jam-packed with impressive performances from NC State. Hart threw a whopping 13.94m in the women's shot put to take ninth place and set another personal best. For the second time in as many days, Hart recorded a throw that ranks seventh in program history. Freshman Katie Horne also recorded a personal best in the event with a throw of 11.92m.
Senior Caroline Lewis continued the trend with her personal-best time of 2:13.30 in the women’s 800m. In the men’s 800m, juniors Jake Toomey and Zach Hughes took eighth and 12th place, respectively. Sophomore Wesley Larson set a personal best in the event with a time of 1:54.37.
In the triple jump, Davis leaped 14.87m to capture fifth place in the men’s event while senior Jirah Sidberry recorded a mark of 12.29m to take seventh in the women’s event.
The Pack’s next outing is the Camel City Invite in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4.