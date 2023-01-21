NC State track and field walked away from two days of competition at the Hokie invitational with first-place finishes in the men’s 60-meter hurdle on Friday, Jan. 20 and the men’s distance medley relay on Saturday, Jan. 21.
In addition to both wins, the NC State men took home top-three finishes in the triple jump, 1-mile, 600-meter, 3,000-meter and the long jump events.
NC State won its distance medley race in 9:45:51, while ECU tallied the second-closest time of 10:05:09. Not far behind them was Duke’s A-team, who put up a 10:08.72.
In individual first-place finishes, graduate student Cameron Murray stood alone for the Wolfpack. Murray completed the men’s 60-meter hurdle in 7.67 seconds, besting his teammate, senior John Brockman, by a mere 0.13 seconds.
Murray had three first-place races in 2022, which led him to a top-25 finish in the 110-meter hurdle in the NCAA championships. He looks to be ahead of schedule this season, with one first-place finish under his belt early into the 2023 season.
The Wolfpack posted a handful of top-three finishes both days. On Friday, junior Ian Harrison placed third in the men’s 1-mile in 4:01.09, sophomore John Malach placed third in the men’s 3000-meter with a time of 8:19.36, senior Kyle Durham finished third in the men’s 600-meter in 1:19.69 and both Murray and Brockman finished in the top three for the men’s long jump. Notably, Murray sprang a distance of 7.54 meters. Brockman wasn’t far behind, posting a 7.50-meter jump.
NC State had a decent Saturday outing as well, with graduate student Jamar Davis placing second in the men’s triple jump, with 15.14 meter finish.
The Wolfpack did well at the Hokie invitational, but are capable of more. Last weekend, the women’s roster put up solid performances with graduate student Timara Chapman breaking an NC State record in the 500-meter with a time of 1:16.85. Not far behind her was Caroline Lewis with a time of 1:15.58. At the Hokie invitational, however, Chapman placed seventh in the 400-meter with a time of 56.21.
The Wolfpack track and field teams will head to Clemson, South Carolina on the weekend of Jan. 27 to participate in the Bob Pollock Meet.