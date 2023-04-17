NC State track and field made the trip down to Gainesville, Florida this past weekend to compete in the Tom Jones Invitational. The Pack posted seven top-ten finishes, including two on the podium.
Junior Makala Wright started day one of competition off with a bang, setting a school record and earning second place in the women’s hammer throw with her mark of 58.23m. The Wolfpack also brought the heat in the women’s javelin throw, as sophomore Jakerra Covington and freshman Katie Horne placed in the top-ten and recorded throws that rank second and third in NC State history, respectively.
In the women’s long jump, senior Jirah Sidberry leapt 6.01m to take third place while sophomore Zahra Bichara’s mark of 5.75m was good enough for eighth place. Meanwhile, graduate student Von Douglas captured a ninth-place finish in the men’s long jump with his mark of 7.59m.
On day two, graduate student Cam Murray was the only Wolfpack athlete to place in the top-10, doing so by clocking a time of 13.29 seconds in the 110m hurdle prelims.
Looking ahead, the Pack will travel to Winston-Salem to compete in the Wake Forest Invite on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22.
