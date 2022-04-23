The NC State track and field squad traveled to Charlottesville, Virginia to compete in the Virginia Challenge.
The three-day event wrapped up on Saturday, April 23 and saw many impressive finishes for the Pack, but sophomore Katelyn Tuohy’s performance at the 5000-meter invite took the cake. Tuohy set the eighth-fastest time in collegiate history, beating the previous school, event, ACC and facility records.
Day One
Graduate student Andrew Haberman placed seventh in the men’s hammer throw, setting a personal best of 61.30 meters. Haberman’s throw replaces his previous best as the third-best throw in program history. Sophomore Lance Penegar threw for 53.09 meters in the same event, placing 19th.
In the women’s hammer throw, sophomore Makala Wright led the Pack with a 50.28-meter throw for 20th place. Graduate student Caitlyn Vester and senior Kayla Beasley were close behind in 23rd and 26th place with 45.63-meter and 42.78-meter throws, respectively.
Day Two
Tuohy took the headlines with her 15:14.61 performance, which earned her first place and is the fastest time in the country for the 2022 season. Additionally, this is the eighth-fastest time in collegiate history for the event. Senior Hannah Steelman placed seventh, sophomore Gionna Quarzo placed ninth and senior Mariah Howlett placed 15th in the 5000 meter invite.
In the women’s 5000 meter, sophomores Jenna Schulz and Alyssa Hendrix both recorded personal bests, with Shultz taking seventh place and Hendrix taking 40th place.
In the women’s 1500 meter invite, two Wolfpack racers wrote their names in the program record book. Redshirt senior Nevada Mareno clocked a fourth-best program time of 4:15.50 and placed seventh place in the race, while graduate student Anna Vess finished eighth with a 4:17.07 time and beat the seventh-best time in program history.
The men’s 1500 meter featured senior Nate Kawalec, who placed 23rd with a 3:47.07 time in the event. For the invite race, two athletes represented the Pack. Graduate student Gavin Gaynor placed sixth and recorded the third-best time in program history with a 3:42.11 mark, while redshirt senior Ian Shanklin placed 19th with a 3:45.43.
Three NC State athletes competed in the men’s 5000 meter invite. Graduate student Robinson Snider beat the ninth-best time in program history with a 13:50.91 time, which was good for 20th in the event. He was followed by sophomores Ian Harrison and Dan McGoey, who placed 30th and 51st, respectively.
Senior Cameron Murray jumped 7.81 meters in the men’s long jump, which is now the fifth-farthest jump in program history and ranks as the 19th-farthest jump nationally. Murray’s mark was also good for third place in the event. Graduate student Von Douglas placed sixth with a 7.66-meter jump and freshman William Sistruck set a personal record of 7.20 meters.
Day Three
The Wolfpack placed third in the 4x100 meter relay race with a time of 39.88 seconds.
Graduate student Michele Cobb placed first in the women’s triple jump with 13.08-meter entry. This beat her previous best and is third-best in program history.
Sophomore Zach Hughes recorded the fourth-best time in program history for the men’s 800 meter with a time of 1:50.26. Freshman Ares Epps also participated in the event and recorded a time of 1:50.94.
The Wolfpack took first and second place in the men’s 110 meter hurdles. Murray got first place with 13.94 seconds, and junior Joshua Brockman placed second with a 13.95-second time.
Graduate student Jada Griffin and junior Ally Henson ran in the women’s 200 meter. Griffin placed second with a 23.55 time and Henson placed 22nd with a 24.75 time.
Senior Timara Chapman placed first in the heptathlon with 5614 points and set a new school record to boot. She placed first in the 100 meter hurdles, fifth in the high jump, third in shot put, second in 200 meter, second in long jump, second in javelin and third in the 800 meter race.
NC State will wrap up its regular season with a trio of three-day meets April 28-30. The Pack’s last weekend will include the Penn Relays, the Charlotte Invitational and Torrin Lawrence Memorial.