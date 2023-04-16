NC State softball started off its series finale against No. 8 Clemson by scoring four runs in the opening frame. The Pack never fell behind in the game and avoided a series sweep at home, winning the game and upsetting the Tigers 7-5.
NC State (16-28, 6-12 ACC) dropped two straight games prior to Sunday’s matchup, losing 4-1 and 6-3 against Clemson (40-5, 14-4 ACC). The Tigers led the country ERA with 0.87 per game entering the series, but the Pack gathered four runs in just the first inning thanks to two home runs.
Sophomore third baseman Hannah Goodwin led off the inning and launched Clemson’s second pitch of the game over the left field wall, putting the Pack up 1-0. Freshman catcher Amanda Hasler, who has been on fire as of late, hit a three-run blast to right field not long after to add onto NC State’s lead, bringing the score to 4-0.
Clemson came back in the third to even the score at four apiece with a three-run homer and a sacrifice fly. In the fifth, NC State gathered two singles and its third homer of the game, hit by graduate left fielder Katlyn Pavlick. With the three-run dinger, the Wolfpack led 7-4 over the Tigers. But Clemson grabbed one last run after loading the bases at the top of the seventh inning the red-and-white was able to hold down the fort on defense and record its sixth win in the ACC.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Rylee Wyman started the game and pitched two innings, she finished with two strikeouts and three walks and only allowed three hits.
Redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Aisha Weixlmann came in relief and pitched five innings, and was credited with the one run in the seventh inning. She recorded five strikeouts and allowed just one hit. She also allowed three walks and a wild pitch, which helped to score the lone Clemson run she let up. Weixlmann was also credited with the win, bringing her personal record to 7-7. Meanwhile, the Pack handed opposing pitcher Brooke McCubbin her first loss of the season.
Goodwin went for a perfect 2-2, including the first homer of the game. Graduate center fielder Rebecca Murray did not record an RBI, but she went 2-3 and crossed home twice due to her performance hitting the ball.
NC State has seven home games in a row coming up with the next series against North Carolina beginning Friday, April 21 at Dail Softball Stadium.
