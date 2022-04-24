The NC State softball team won two out of three games in a weekend series against the Boston College Eagles in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts in the Pack’s final road series of the regular season. This was also NC State’s third ACC series win of the season and first since winning two of three games against Louisville at the beginning of April.
The Wolfpack (31-19, 7-14 ACC) won each of the first two games 3-2 and 7-3, respectively, but the Eagles (20-23, 6-15) won the final game 9-6.
The first game saw NC State trailing 2-1 heading into the sixth, but a two-run RBI by graduate right fielder Taylor Johnson in the top of the sixth put the Pack on top 3-2. Johnson was also responsible for the Pack’s only other run in the game, hitting a solo home run in the top of the fifth.
The Pack once again trailed 2-1 in game two, but not for long as the team scored a combined six runs in the fourth and fifth innings, with both fifth years catcher Sam Sack and center fielder Brittany Jackson hitting two-run RBIs. Graduate shortstop Randi Farricker and fifth year third baseman Logan Morris also tallied RBIs, and a total of six players tallied a hit.
In game three, the Pack trailed 3-0 heading into the fourth but came back to tie it with a three-run fourth inning and later took the lead with another three-run sixth inning. However, Boston College stormed back in the bottom of the sixth with two three-run blasts to jump ahead 9-6. The Eagles tallied a total of 14 hits in the third game alone.
Graduate pitcher Maddie McPherson got the win in each of the first two games, pitching a complete seven-inning game one and tossing 5.1 innings in game two after relieving redshirt sophomore righty Aisha Weixlmann in the second inning. However, McPherson took the loss in game three after giving up 12 hits, including the go-ahead three-run home run.
Jackson was the Pack’s most consistent player at the plate this weekend, getting two hits in every game and tallying a total of three RBIs. Johnson also had three RBIs, all of which came in game one, while Morris, Sack and freshman first baseman Michele Tarpey each had two RBIs apiece on the weekend.
Next up, the Pack heads home for a doubleheader on Wednesday, April 27 against Norfolk State before hosting Florida State in its final weekend series of the regular season.