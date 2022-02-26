Looking to continue its best start in program history, the NC State softball team took one of two games in a doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 26, as a part of the weekend's NC State Invitational.
The Wolfpack (13-2) started the day with a 13-3 five-inning win over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-8) before later falling 12-4 to the Delaware Blue Hens (8-5).
Prior to Saturday's two matchups, NC State was on an eight-game winning streak while scoring 63 runs and only giving up six in that time span, though the focus for the team has always been on living in the moment.
"Well, I think the culture here has been the best since I've been here for four years and that in itself is why we're winning a lot of games and why we're getting the big hits and producing the way we are on the field," said head coach Jennifer Patrick-Swift. "They do a great job at kind of being where their feet are and living in the moment, so we never talked about a win streak or anything like that. The most important game is the game that we're playing today and so just kind of that being present mindset."
Five home runs made up nine of the Pack's 13 runs in the first game against Central Connecticut State. Fifth-year catcher Sam Sack got things started with a two-run dinger in the first inning and graduate outfielder Carson Shaner added one more with a solo shot of her own right after.
The Pack doubled its lead in the second thanks to a two-run homer by graduate student utility player Taylor Johnson and a sac fly from Sack.
Despite giving up three runs to the Blue Devils between the fourth and fifth innings, another home run from Johnson in the bottom of the third and a strong outing in the fifth allowed the Pack to walk it off early.
B3 | TAYLOR WITH HER SECOND HOMER OF THE GAME 🔥🔥🔥THE PACK IS HOT 😤🔥🐺 7👿 0#GoPack | #HomeRunMindset pic.twitter.com/BrFFmV8cl2— NC State Softball (@PackSoftball) February 26, 2022
Freshman infielder/outfielder Alaina Smith got things started with an RBI-double to right center, redshirt sophomore infielder Libby Whittaker added two more on a two-RBI single and freshman infielder Maddy Schmeiser sealed the deal with a three-run dinger to walk it off.
Redshirt sophomore Aisha Weixlmann started the game in the circle for NC State, recording six strikeouts in three innings while giving up just one hit. Sophomore Brooklyn Lucero came in later in the game, giving up three earned runs on five walks and two hits, recording just one strikeout.
The Wolfpack grabbed another early lead in the second game of the day off a first-inning solo shot courtesy of fifth-year infielder Logan Morris, but a triple and a three-run homer in the top of the third gave Delaware a 4-1 lead.
Quick round tripper 😌#GoPack | #HomeRunMindset pic.twitter.com/yzB3wtzbwv— NC State Softball (@PackSoftball) February 26, 2022
An RBI double in the bottom of the third from sophomore infielder Kaylee Lambrecht and another home run from Sack to begin the fourth inning helped the Pack get back into the game but NC State was unable to capitalize off of a bases-loaded and no-out opportunity later that inning, leaving the score at 4-3.
Delaware's offense was threatening all game and the Blue Hens eventually broke it open in the top of the fifth on a sac-fly and a two-RBI single to bring the score to 7-3. They added two more in the sixth on another sac fly and single then sealed the deal in the seventh with a huge two-run homer and a final run scored on a fielding error.
All in all, graduate student Maddie McPherson, redshirt sophomore Sam Gress and Weixlmann combined to give up 10 hits, 10 earned runs and three walks throughout the night.
"I thought we did a lot of things good," said Patrick-Swift. "Our pitching has been lights out all year and I think this is the first game, the second game, that we just got hit around a little bit and that's gonna happen. We hit well enough to win, we played defense, but you can't walk people. We had more walks, super uncharacteristic of what we did all year, and if you give up a single home run that's fine but it's tough when you have walks and it's three-run home runs."
NC State continued to fight throughout the entire game but was never able to find the momentum it really needed, largely thanks to Delaware's Graceyn Frost, who pitched four innings giving up only three hits and one earned run while striking out five.
A Lambrecht solo shot to start off the seventh was all the scoring the Wolfpack could muster up in the later part of the game, leaving seven on base in the final four innings making the final score 12-4.
Weather pending, the Pack will conclude the NC State Invitational on Sunday, Feb.27, with games against both Delaware and Central Connecticut State again. First pitch for the rematch against the Blue Hens is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and the final game against the Blue Devils will follow directly after.