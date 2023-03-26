After a promising four-game stretch of wins for NC State softball in an otherwise turbulent season, the Pack regressed and was swept by Louisville in a three-game series by scores of 4-7, 0-13 and 2-3.
It has been a season to forget for a Wolfpack (11-20, 4-8 ACC) squad that has struggled against Power Five teams all season long. In its series against the Cardinals (22-9, 7-2 ACC), the red-and-white was able to hang around for two of the three games but suffered a beatdown in the second.
NC State ran into Louisville at the wrong place and the wrong time as the Cardinals were also riding a four-game winning streak coming into this series. Louisville was poised to make quick work of a struggling NC State team, which has yet to win a game on the road this season.
In the first game, NC State got off to a quick start, putting up a run in the top of the first thanks to an RBI single from sophomore third baseman Hannah Goodwin. After an inning that saw three Wolfpack players get on base, Louisville responded with three runs of its own, bringing the Pack back to reality.
The red-and-white kept a tight game through the top of the fifth inning thanks to freshman right-handed pitcher Madison Inscoe, who retired seven Cardinals in the first four innings. Despite great all-around defensive play, Louisville was able to break through again with another three-run inning to put the first game away.
Because Friday’s game was postponed, the two teams played a doubleheader on Saturday — but only one team showed up to the second game. Up and down the lineup, the Cardinals had an answer for every pitch NC State threw. In a game that saw NC State score zero, the Cardinals mercy-ruled the Pack 13-0 after just 5 innings.
In an attempt to rebound after a tough two games on Saturday, the Pack took on the Cardinals on Sunday for the final game of the series. Louisville was the first to get on the scorecard thanks to an opening triple that later led to a run.
NC State wasn’t going to go down that easily, putting up a run of its own in the top of the second after graduate left fielder Katlyn Pavlick reached home due to a Louisville error. After three innings of solid pitching by both teams, the Cardinals earned one run in the bottom of the sixth to put them up 2-1 with just one inning left.
NC State answered the bell after a sacrifice fly allowed freshman pinch runner Nadia Sykes to score. The Wolfpack blanked the Cards in the bottom of the seventh, sending the game to extra innings.
After nearly coming back to win in regulation, NC State lost in heartbreaking fashion thanks to a walk-off single from Louisville in the bottom of the ninth inning.
While this was not the result NC State wanted for the weekend series, there were sound moments to build upon and definitely ways to improve. There is a long season left for the Wolfpack, who is trying to make the most of a disappointing start.
The Pack will travel back to Raleigh and look to rebound against the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Wednesday, March 29 at Dail Softball Stadium. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
