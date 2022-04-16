The NC State softball team dropped its final game of the series against Georgia Tech, as the Yellow Jackets completed the sweep with a 5-1 win on Saturday, April 16.
The Wolfpack (28-18, 5-13 ACC) was thoroughly beaten by the Yellow Jackets (31-12, 11-10 ACC) throughout the weekend, managing just two runs across the three-game series.
The lone score in Saturday’s outing came in the fifth inning for the Pack. Down 3-0 with one out, Freshman first baseman Taylor Ensley recorded a double to get on base. She advanced to third on a throwing error and reached home on a fielder’s choice.
Graduate left fielder Taylor Johnson was credited with the RBI, but not a hit. Ensley was the only Wolfpack player credited with a hit in the game.
Graduate lefty Maddie McPherson got the nod for the game, and pitched nearly a complete game. She pitched 5.2 innings, recorded five strikeouts, but was pinned with four earned runs and her eighth loss of the season. Redshirt sophomore righty Aisha Weixlmann came in relief, recording the final out to end the sixth inning.
The Wolfpack will return home to host ECU on Wednesday, April20 . This non-conference matchup will precede the weekend series against Boston College.