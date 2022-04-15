The NC State softball team played the first two games of its series against Georgia Tech on Friday, April 15, dropping both.
Graduate left-handed pitcher Maddie McPherson took the loss from the first game today, leaving her record 9-7 this season. McPherson pitched all six innings against the Yellow Jackets (30-12, 10-10 ACC), allowing seven hits and three runs in that time while only recording two strikeouts.
The Pack (28-17, 5-12 ACC) offense was not ready for the first game, managing just three hits as it was shutout. It struggled against Georgia Tech’s pitching staff, who put up a combined seven strikeouts. Recent hard hitters like sophomore second baseman Kaylee Lambrecht and graduate shortstop Randi Farricker weren’t able to pull through for the Pack in the early game as Georgia Tech came away with the 3-0 win.
Redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Aisha Weixlmann took the loss in the Pack’s second game and she now has the record 12-7. Weixlmann pitched 3.1 innings, allowing seven hits and six earned runs in that time, striking out four batters along the way. Freshman righty Michelle Tarpey pitched for 1.1 innings, allowing two hits and three runs. McPherson pitched 0.2 innings and recorded one strikeout.
NC State came out strong, scoring in the first inning and avoiding another shutout. Lambrecht scored on a fly ball to center field hit by fifth-year catcher Sam Sack for the only run the Pack put up in either game. The Pack offense only put up two hits across the entire six innings and dropped the second game to the Yellow Jackets 9-1.
NC State will be back in action on Saturday, April 16 at 3 p.m. for the final game against Georgia Tech.