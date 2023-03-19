NC State softball dominated the diamond this weekend in a competitive series against Boston College, sweeping the Eagles in three games.
The Wolfpack (10-17, 4-5 ACC) picked up its first conference series win against the Eagles (15-10, 0-3 ACC), who started their conference play by traveling down to Raleigh. The cold weekend weather couldn’t stop the heat in the batter's box for NC State with its three home runs throughout the weekend.
The first game of the series started at noon on Friday, March 17 with the luck of the holiday on Wolfpack freshman right-handed pitcher Madison Inscoe. Through all seven innings, Inscoe only allowed two runs to the Eagles and tallied an impressive five strikeouts. Freshman catcher Amanda Hasler led the hitters with two RBIs and helped the Pack take the 6-2 win.
B1 | 🐺 2, 🦅 1Amanda Hasler drills one over the fence and records 2 RBI's!She now leads the team with 6 homers this season🤯 pic.twitter.com/UKhmxiLaj7— NC State Softball (@PackSoftball) March 17, 2023
The second game of the series showed the batting abilities of the Wolfpack as it tallied two four-run innings to take an 8-4 win. Redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Aisha Weixlmann got the start for the Wolfpack and stayed in the whole game, racking up six strikeouts.
The batter’s box was on fire during this game as the Wolfpack quickly took and maintained a steady lead. In the bottom of the third inning, two NC State batters got on base from walks, and graduate left fielder Katlyn Pavlick recorded her fifth home run of the season to make it 3-1 in favor of the Wolfpack. The bats started swinging again in the fifth inning, where NC State scored another four runs to finish the game off.
E3 | 🐺 4, 🦅 1We’ll make it a three run lead to end the third! pic.twitter.com/Yh3mE1AGKK— NC State Softball (@PackSoftball) March 18, 2023
The third and final game of the series finalized the sweep for the Wolfpack in a closer 3-2 win. Inscoe got the start again and stayed in all seven innings, once again recording five strikeouts for the Wolfpack. Freshman shortstop MaKayla Marbury led the teams with two RBIs, and Inscoe got one for herself too.
The Wolfpack hitters struck quickly in the bottom of the first, getting a run off an RBI groundout by Marbury that allowed graduate student outfielder Rebecca Murry to cross home. This 1-0 lead held for five innings before the Eagles responded and scored a run of their own. Boston College would take a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning, but the Wolfpack scored two runs in the last inning to finish that game with a win.
First ACC series 🧹🧹🧹 of the season!!#StrengthInThePack pic.twitter.com/YZXPoTYH0D— NC State Softball (@PackSoftball) March 19, 2023
Wolfpack fans showed up this weekend as Dail Stadium saw an impressive 1,100 fans throughout the home series. NC State softball takes on Radford on Wednesday, March 22, with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.