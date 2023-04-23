NC State softball lost 4-2 and 5-3 in its doubleheader against UNC-Chapel Hill on Sunday, April 23. Despite its best effort, a lackluster defensive effort at key moments resulted in the Pack getting swept in the ACC series.
“It’s disappointing, obviously, coming out and losing both of them in the way that we did,” said assistant coach Deven Boland.
The Tar Heels (23-25, 11-9 ACC) were the first to strike in game one and never gave up the lead. Meanwhile, the Wolfpack (16-31, 6-15 ACC) struggled offensively, recording just four hits, compared to Carolina’s nine. Graduate center fielder Rebecca Murray and junior second baseman Kayley Lambrecht each notched an RBI in the loss.
All weekend long, the red-and-white was challenged by UNC’s left-handed pitcher Lilli Backes, who recorded nine strikeouts in game one and kept the Pack from getting on base for the first two innings.
“We were trying to really just adjust to her pitching style, and then when the other pitchers came in adjusting them as well, and I think we did a pretty good job of that,” said freshman right-handed pitcher Madison Inscoe.
Nonetheless, Murray managed to send freshman shortstop Makayla Marbury home with a single in the third inning, cutting the Tar Heels’ 2-0 lead to just one run. However, NC State’s momentum was cut short when UNC nailed a home run to lead off the fourth inning. Neither team scored again until the seventh inning, when each notched one run. The Pack’s second score of the day came off a home run by Lambrecht.
Heading into game two, the Wolfpack appeared to have a newfound determination to avoid being swept by its fierce rival. The red-and-white held Carolina scoreless in the first three innings, as Inscoe sent the first seven batters she faced back to their dugout empty-handed and didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning.
At the plate, the Wolfpack got off to a fairly slow start but managed to rattle off two hits in the first inning. This go-round, the red-and-white put up the first run on the scoreboard thanks to a two run homer by sophomore third baseman Hannah Goodwin, notching a pair of runs in the third inning. Soon after, the Pack loaded the bases but failed to capitalize on a prime scoring opportunity.
The Tar Heels were quick to strike back, notching a home run of their own at their very next at-bat to bring the score to 2-2. After Marbury responded with a home run of her own in the bottom of the fourth, both teams came to an offensive standstill and it seemed as though the Pack might prevent the series sweep.
Unfortunately for NC State, Carolina had other plans. An inside the park home run from the Tar Heels in the seventh inning tacked three runs onto the score, putting them up 5-3 in the final inning. Despite its best efforts, the red-and-white was unable to come back, resulting in yet another loss.
“I think we could have made a few more plays or had a few more hits but I mean, it's obviously not the outcome we're hoping for,” Inscoe said.
Up next, the Pack will stay home in Raleigh to host the Norfolk State Spartans on Wednesday, April 26. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.