The NC State softball team lost 2-0 to the No. 2 seed Florida State Seminoles Thursday, May 13 in Louisville, Kentucky in the quarterfinals of the ACC Championship.
It was a slow start for both teams, however, the Seminoles were able to grab the game’s only two runs in the second and sixth innings. FSU’s first run came from a solo home run by Devyn Flaherty, while its second came from Sydney Sherrill, who scored on an Elizabeth Mason sacrifice fly.
NC State’s only two hits of the evening came from redshirt senior right fielder Tatyana Forbes (1-3) during the second inning and redshirt senior center fielder Angie Rizzi (1-2, BB) during the third.
Freshman left-handed pitcher Estelle Czech (6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, K) pitched all six innings for the Wolfpack. Czech’s best stretch of pitching for the night came between the second and fifth innings where she retired 10 straight Seminole batters.
The Wolfpack will look forward to the selection show on Sunday, May 16 to find out if it will advance to the Women’s College World Series that will take place in Oklahoma City June 3-9.