Wolfpack softball only recorded two hits in a 4-2 defeat against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first round of the ACC tournament. Smart pitching and 13 strikeouts haunted the Pack all game and did not allow the home run mentality to prosper.
NC State (33-23, 7-18 ACC) ends the ACC softball tournament with a loss to Georgia Tech (37-15, 12-13 ACC), concluding competition for the 2022 season.
Graduate lefty Maddie McPherson got the nod for the conference playoff game. Entering the matchup, she had a 3.99 ERA but still holds a 13-12 personal record. McPherson was only credited for three runs as one was scored off of a fielder’s choice.
In the third inning, Georgia Tech’s left fielder committed a fielding error and put sophomore second baseman Kaylee Lambrecht on second. With Lambrecht in scoring position, fifth year third baseman Logan Morris smacked a homer to deep center and helped take the 2-1 lead.
McPherson retired the side with only eight pitches in the bottom of the inning, allowing the Wolfpack another crack at it. Unfortunately, NC State couldn’t find another run before the curtains drew.
Blake Neleman for Georgia Tech stole the show with her 13 strikeout performance, striking out almost half of the batters the Wolfpack sent. For most of the day, NC State could not answer the expert pitching, but Morris’ home run expanded her total to 14 on the season, the most for the Pack.
Today’s result is almost sure to conclude the postseason run for the Wolfpack, as it will likely not be selected for NCAA competition.