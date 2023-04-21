One reversed call later, and the NC State softball lost the chance to tie the series opener against UNC-Chapel Hill in Raleigh. The Pack recorded three straight outs and couldn’t claw back, ultimately losing 5-4 against its rival.
NC State (16-29, 6-13 ACC) had recently beat No. 8 Clemson, but couldn’t start its series against Chapel Hill (21-25, 9-9 ACC) with a win. The Wolfpack came close to tying the game in the sixth, but could not capitalize on its chances.
Neither team scored in the first three innings, but seven of the nine NC State batters struck out. The first runs came from the Tar Heels, who scored two off of several singles. The Pack quickly answered back with four runs of its own, however.
Chapel Hill went on to tie the game in the very next inning, hitting a triple and then a few singles. The Pack could not answer back, striking out twice in its effort to put players on base.
UNC scored one more run in the sixth to take the lead 5-4. After retiring the side, the Pack had its own rally going, ending up with one out and a woman on first and third.
Junior pinch hitter Brooklyn Lucero hit a ground ball to shortstop, who elected to throw to home instead of trying for the double play. The call on the field was safe at the plate, which would have tied the game at five a piece. Tar Heel head coach Donna J. Papa challenged the call, and ended up turning the tide of the game with a good challenge.
With the fielder’s choice, there was now a woman on first and second, but Chapel Hill escaped the inning with no damage. The Pack and the Heels traded 1-2-3 innings to end the game, and the red-and-white couldn’t tie it up.
Sophomore third baseman Hannah Goodwin went 2 for 4 including a homerun that she launched out of the park in the fourth. Additionally, her homer started the four-run rally that gave NC State its lead. Meanwhile, sophomore designated hitter Taylor Ensley went 2 for 3 with two doubles, and even recorded an RBI.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Madison Inscoe started the game and pitched four complete innings. Because she was credited with the first four runs, she received her 13th loss of the season. Redshirt junior pitcher Aisha Weixlmann came in relief in the fifth, and allowed the final run. Weixlmann recorded the lone strikeout for the Pack, while Carolina struck out 11 total NC State players.
The red-and-white will finish its series against North Carolina with a doubleheader on Sunday, April 23.
