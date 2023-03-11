NC State softball dropped its final game of its series against Notre Dame 7-1 in Raleigh. With the loss, the Pack loses the three-game series after winning just one game on the weekend.
The Wolfpack (7-16, 1-5 ACC) lost its second ACC series of the season against the Fighting Irish (13-7, 3-3 ACC). Because of projected inclement weather, Sunday’s game was moved up to Saturday evening following game two.
After defending at the top of the first inning, freshman catcher Amanda Hasler nearly squeezed a home run to strike early. Unfortunately, it drifted just foul, and the Pack would have to wait for its first run of the game.
Notre Dame struck first in the top of the fourth inning, smacking a three-run homer over the left field wall to go up 3-0. In the bottom of the frame, Hasler got another chance to score, and she delivered, driving a deep ball down the left field line and over the fence. This time it stayed fair, making it 3-1 in favor of the Irish.
The rest of Notre Dame’s runs came off solo homers — two in the sixth and two in the seventh. Hasler’s home run served as the only hit for NC State, but the Pack nonetheless avoided the shutout.
Hasler, who hit two homers on Friday, was on fire this weekend, hitting 4-9 in the series. She is currently second on the team in batting average at .283, and her homer against the Irish was her fifth of the season. She is also tied for first in RBIs with 16.
Freshman right-hander Madison Inscoe was the starting pitcher for the Pack and worked 6.2 innings, giving up all seven of Notre Dame’s runs. She recorded a single strikeout and one walk.
The Notre Dame batters attacked the freshman, collecting nine hits against her. The Pack’s defense only gave up one error despite seeing a lot of action. After Inscoe’s time in the circle, freshman right-hander Wynn Gore came in relief to record the final Irish out via a groundout.
Next, NC State will travel to Buies Creek, North Carolina to face Campbell on Wednesday, March 15 at 5 p.m. Meanwhile, the Pack’s next ACC series will be back in Raleigh when Boston College comes to town.